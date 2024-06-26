LAS VEGAS – They’re not playing with house money.

But the Flames know they enter this weekend’s NHL Draft with an ace in the hole.

“Obviously, at 9 and 28 ... When you have first-round picks, that's really good for the fans and the media,” Flames Director of Amateur Scouting Tod Button said following Wednesday’s meetings. “But for us, it's about all the picks – and you want to make the picks count.

“This gives us options.

“It gives us options to try and move up if we see a guy falling that we really like. It (also) gives us options to move down, which is probably not as likely based on having so many picks. But it's options. And it's putting more prospects in the pipeline and taking some chances and risk where sometimes you feel like you shouldn’t if you have less picks.”

‘Chances.’

‘Risk.’

But in the process, doing it smartly and steering clear of the unmistakable Gambler’s Fallacy this town is built upon.

Button and the Flames enter this year’s sweepstakes with a total of nine picks, including eight in the first four rounds. For an organization re-inventing itself by putting a premium on youth, it’s a luxury the team’s amateur scouts haven’t had in nearly a decade. This has led to some passionate discourse inside the team’s war room as an “engaged” group of hockey minds "fight for their guy."

And this year, they have every reason to.

Outside of the consensus No.-1 pick in Macklin Celebrini, the Top 10 (and beyond) is wildly variable, with elite talent at almost every position staring everyone in the face.

“I think we're going to have a choice to make,” Button said. “All along, we've thought that there are more players we like for the possibility at 9 than we didn't like.

“So, that makes 9 a choice.

“That's the bottom line, that we've sorted out over the last two months with all the extra work that we've done. We feel good about that now. We know we're going to get two guys with our first two picks – unless we move – out of a certain number of players and we're excited about that part. (But) the variance in the availability of players and player types makes it hard.”