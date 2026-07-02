'I See Where The Team's Going'

Training camp is still more than two months away, but the newest member of the Flames is already eager to get started.

And Jake Middleton is bringing his famous moustache with him, too.

“Yes,” the 30-year-old said calmly, but assertively in a phone conversation Wednesday morning. “The moustache will be traveling with me across the border.”

Impressive facial hair aside, Calgary’s brass is perhaps more excited about what Middleton brings to the table from an experience, character and leadership standpoint.

And for Middleton, who was born in Wainwright but spent most of his childhood in Ontario, the opportunity to come ply his trade in Alberta was pretty appealing, too.

“They were one of the teams I had left off a no-trade list I threw together a couple days back,” the 6-foot-3 defender said. “It just seems like a wonderful city to raise a family in.

“The direction the team’s going in is something to be excited about as well.”

The rugged rearguard arrives in Calgary as part of a six-piece deal consummated Wednesday morning, one that saw the Flames part with veterans Blake Coleman and Olli Määttä in exchange for Middleton and a trio of draft picks.

He’s been a mainstay on the Wild blueline for the past four seasons, and while Middleton’s profile as a defensive defenceman stands out, he’s also chipped in with 17 goals and 62 points since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

“Middleton is the type of player we covet,” Flames General Manager Craig Conroy said Wednesday. “This is a guy that keeps people away. He’s a very good player. He played very well with (Minnesota star Brock) Faber, and we think him coming in will just calm things down physically, he's gonna be able to kill penalties for us, play minutes, and be a big part of this moving forward.

“That's kind of where the player is. The picks are the picks. We can use those picks to make trades. We can make those picks. That gives us a lot of options.”