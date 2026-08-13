'One Of The Best People You'll Ever Meet'

A Hall of Fame broadcaster.

And a universally-loved icon of the Flames family.

That’s how longtime radio voice Peter Maher is being remembered by Flames alumni, former colleagues, and Calgarians both here and around the hockey world.

Maher spent more than three decades - and nearly 3,000 games - in the Calgary broadcast booth, bringing the action from around the National Hockey League to living rooms and car stereos back home. His calls included the Flames’ Stanley Cup triumph in 1989, trips to the Finals in 1986 and 2004 and Canada’s golden moment at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

“People could close their eyes and picture the play,” former Calgary captain Lanny McDonald reminisced. “It was that good.”

But off the air, Maher is being remembered as a true gentleman of the game. A man who made time for family, for colleagues, players and fans alike.

And more than any one particular ‘Yeah, Baby!’ or pronouncement that the Flames could put another one in the win column, McDonald recalls time after time where the larger-than-life Maher gave back.

“He was tireless out in the community,” said McDonald over the phone Thursday. “He was as popular as any of the players when he went to an event. He had a great knack of being able to tell stories, and you felt like you were right back there.

“The original owners, what they started in Calgary, they bred into all of us like, ‘This is a family, and you have to look out for each other.’ Peter fit perfectly into that mould about what we were trying to do, not only on the ice, but in the community.”

Social media was full of tributes and memories of Maher and his legacy Thursday, from fellow Hall of Famers, to media colleagues here and around the NHL to more recent Flames alumni including Blake Coleman and MacKenzie Weegar. The duo were the two most recent recipients of the Peter Maher Award, given annually by the local media to the ‘Good Guy’ in the Calgary dressing room. Even though the duo have traded their postal code for zip digits in Minnesota and Utah, respectively, they were each among the many voices sharing Maher memories once news of the longtime broadcaster’s passing filtered out into the public sphere.