Flames Prospects Named To Canada's Summer Showcase Roster

Event runs from July 26-Aug 1 in Windsor

summer showcase
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospects Carson Carels, Cole Reschny and Chase Harrington have been named to Canada's roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase, a tournament that will serve as the first step to determine the roster for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The event kicks off on July 26 in Windsor, ON with Canada's schedule as follows:

Wednesday, July. 29 vs. Sweden

Thursday, July. 30 vs. Finland

Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. United States

Carels was selected by the Flames in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, posting 73 points in 58 games with the Prince George Cougars during the 2025-26 season. The defender is set to join North Dakota for the upcoming campaign.

Reschny was chosen in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft and spent last year with North Dakota where he collected 35 points in 36 tilts.

Harrington, a second round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, appeared in 61 contests with the Spokane Chiefs and finished the year with 57 points.

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