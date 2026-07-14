Stockselius Named To Swedish Summer Showcase Roster

Flames prospect Theo Stockselius will suit up for Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase, being held July 26-Aug. 1 in Windsor, ON.

The centre, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, spent his 2025-26 season with Djurgårdens in Sweden, both at the U20 level and with their pro team in the SHL. With the U20 squad, he posted 16 points through 11 regular season skates and 20 points in 11 playoff game. He is set to return to Djurgårdens for the 2026-27 campaign.

Sweden's World Junior Summer Showcase is as follows:

Sunday, July 26 vs. USA Blue - 2:00 p.m. MT

Monday, July 27 vs. USA White - 5:00 p.m. MT

Wednesday, July 29 vs. Canada - 5:00 p.m. MT

Thursday, July 30 vs. USA - 1:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, August 1 vs. Finland - 10:00 a.m. MT

The Flames signed the forward to an entry-level contract in May.