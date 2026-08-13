Flames Mourn Passing Of Peter Maher

It is with deep regret and sadness that the Calgary Flames organization acknowledge the passing of Peter Maher, the legendary voice of the Flames.

For more than three decades, Peter Maher brought Flames hockey into the homes of generations of fans. From the franchise’s early years in Calgary, through the 1989 Stanley Cup championship, and countless memorable moments that followed, Peter’s unmistakable voice became part of the soundtrack of being a Flames fan.

Peter was named the radio voice of the Calgary Flames in 1980, calling 33 straight seasons for the Flames, including the 1989 Stanley Cup championship and 2004 cup run, until his retirement following the 2013-14 season. His calls, his enthusiasm and his trademark expressions including “Yeah, baby!” and “You can put it in the win column!” became synonymous with Flames hockey.

His record and reputation led to several opportunities outside of his time with the Flames, including calling the 2005 IIHF World Championship; six NHL All-Star games; four Stanley Cup Finals and the entire Canadian men's slate of games at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, including the iconic “Golden Goal”.

Peter was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006 after receiving the 2006 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his outstanding work as an NHL broadcaster.

Following his retirement, he was honoured with the Peter Maher Radio Broadcast Booth in the Scotiabank Saddledome, and the Peter Maher Award, which is chosen by the local media group and presented annually to the Flames player that best demonstrates the virtues of Peter: Sincerity, Integrity, Dedication and Respect.

Peter’s legacy extends well beyond the broadcast booth. He was a passionate ambassador for the Calgary Flames, a devoted member of the community and a person whose warmth, generosity and love for the game touched countless lives.

The Calgary Flames extend their deepest condolences to Peter’s family, friends, former colleagues and the many fans who came to know and love him over his extraordinary career.