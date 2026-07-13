The Calgary Hitmen struck gold with Swedish defenceman Axel Hurtig.

And it’s their (and the Flames’) hope that another Calgary prospect - big-bodied blueliner Jakob Leander - follows the same path.

Leander, like Hurtig, was a seventh-round pick of the Flames and last month, the 2025 NHL draftee saw his name called by the Hitmen in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Hurtig’s two seasons in Calgary culminated in a 2025-26 campaign that saw the former Rögle BK man earn both the Hitmen captaincy and his first NHL contract.

For Leander, who’s set to venture overseas after four seasons with his local side, HV71’s junior programs, Hurtig’s WHL journey offers a path forward.

“I had a call with Axel at Christmas,” Leander said during a quick conversation at Flames Development Camp earlier this month. “He chatted to me about what it’s like to live in Canada compared to Sweden, and stuff like that.”

Leander loves the city, his second go-round at Calgary’s summer camp offering an extra level of comfort he admits he didn’t have in 2025. And the thought of starting his North American hockey journey in the Stampede City is - to say the least - exciting.

“I'm really excited to play in the WHL,” Leander said. “It’s a little rink compared to Sweden, where it’s kind of bigger.

“So it's probably a much tougher game, and I think it's going to fit me more.”

That toughness is something the 19-year-old product of Jönköping takes pride in. Leander says he’s about seven kilos heavier than a year ago, his 6’4” frame suited perfectly for a physical, shutdown role.

That’s where he says he saw the most growth in his game compared to a season ago, a year he admits was challenging as HV71 finished ninth in the southern division of Sweden’s U20 circuit.

“We had a tough season, like as a team, but for me, I think I have developed my hits,” Leander said, describing a seek-and-destroy attitude that saw him take out many an opposing forward.

“That's what I did well this season.”

And you can forgive Leander for letting his mind wander a bit. A year on from being drafted by the Flames, he’ll be part of the Scotiabank Saddledome’s farewell season as a Hitmen defender this winter.

But each time he arrives at the rink, across the street at the Scotia Place construction site lies a vision of his NHL dream.

Like Hurtig before him, Leander’s hoping to be a fan favourite in Calgary.

Both now, and for years to come.

“It’s going to be really fun,” he said of the upcoming campaign. “I’ve heard it's a lot of fans attending the games.

“I’m really excited to play in front of them.”