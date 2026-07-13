Four Flames Prospects To Participate For USA In Summer Showcase

Four Flames prospect have been named to USA Hockey's roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase, which runs July 26-Aug. 1 in Windsor, ON.

Forwards Cullen Potter, Jack Hextall, and Ethan Wyttenbach and defenceman Mace'o Phillips are set to participate in the annual event, which is the first step for Canada, the USA, Sweden, and Finland to determine rosters for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Potter, who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, posted 26 points in 24 games for Arizona State University in 2025-26. He is set to play for Michigan State in 2026-27.

Hextall was selected in the first round of this year's draft and is set to attend Michigan State next season. He played for Youngstown in the USHL last year, registering 58 points in 59 games.

Wyttenbach, a fifth-round draft selection in 2025, led the NCAA in scoring as a true freshman in 2025-26, netting 59 points in 40 games with Quinnipiac. He is set to return to the NCAA this upcoming season.

Phillips, who was drafted in the third round in 2025, spent the 2025-26 season in the USHL with Green Bay, registering 11 points and 187 PIM in 44 skates. He is heading to the WHL for the 2026-27 campaign, suiting up for the Medicine Hat Tigers.