Last week’s World Juniors Summer Showcase was just the start.

And for Flames fans of the prospect-watching persuasion, the coming calendar year promises plenty of intrigue and excitement.

The jewel in the crown might well be the upcoming World Junior tournament, slated for Edmonton and Red Deer beginning on Boxing Day. There’s bound to be a full serving of Flames flavour, but two returning vets to the Canadian squad have a clear goal in mind.

Win.

And it’s likely to fall on forward Cole Reschny and defenceman Carson Carels to help lead the way. Reschny had four goals in seven games at last year’s tourney in Minnesota, while Carels had a helper and a +3 rating in five outings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

But it’s more than about points. It’s about attitude.

That Canadian brand of hockey that’s provided success in years past. A style of play - a brand - that Reschny, Carels and co. are eager to get back to come the upcoming holiday season as Canada seeks its first gold medal since 2023.

“It’s been a huge focus for us,” Reschny said over the phone during a break in the action late last week. “There was kind of a strict message sent as soon as we arrived here, and I think all of us as players were in on it too.

“We’ve got to engrave it into our heads; that’s how we need to play to have success.”

“It’s a good year to do it, especially in front of a home crowd,” Carels added. “That’s what our plan is, we just need to build that culture where we’re playing for each other and putting our bodies on the line for that logo.

“But it’s obviously about putting Canada back on top, where teams are scared to come play us and know it’s going to be a hard game.”

Come December, Canada will find themselves in pool play with Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Switzerland, and as was the case in previous tournaments at Rogers Place, they’re bound to feed off a partisan Edmonton crowd.

But as returnees, Carels and Reschny will be counted upon to play big minutes, but also to set the tone. And both are up to the challenge.

“We’ve got a goal in mind this year, and we weren’t happy with the way things turned out last year,” said Reschny. “It’s a long journey to Christmas, but I’m just trying to take on a leadership role, lead by example, and lead guys into the fight.”

“I think it’s just kind of the way I carry myself, learning from great leaders in P.G. and everywhere I’ve played,” Carels noted. “Even if you don’t get a chance to wear a letter, it’s all about if you can be known as a leader.

“I think it’s going to be a good experience to be a guy that some guys lean on. I think Resch has got a great chance at that as well. I’ve learned so much from him.”

It’s bound to be a fascinating tournament. Carels and Reschny in impact roles for Canada, centre Theo Stockselius in the mix as Sweden’s top centre, while forwards Ethan Wyttenbach and Cullen Potter are also firmly in the mix for the U.S.A. The sheer number of Calgary draftees available for selection offers a glimpse at what could lie ahead for the big club, too, once Scotia Place opens its doors in just over a year’s time.

“There’s been a lot of talk about that at this camp, and it’s very exciting, to say the least,” Reschny said. “We’re kind of that group, the next wave coming in here.

“The Flames are headed in the right direction and for us to be pushing against each other, but also at the same time together, it’s very exciting to be part of that group.”

“It makes me so excited,” Carels added. “When you just look at it too, with everyone being an impact player on their team, it brings a smile to your face, for what’s coming to Flames Nation.

“Everyone’s got to be a little bit of an enemy at these tournaments, but once we get to Calgary, we’re going to have a blast. We’ve got a good thing going there, for sure.”