Jonathan Castagna's final few weeks of his junior season with Cornell was a whirlwind affair.

The Flames organization met with him during the NCAA playoffs, made the trip to Colorado to watch him in the Sweet 16, and what they saw reinforced why they pushed to have the prospect included in the trade that saw the club acquire defenceman Olli Määttä and three second-round draft picks.

Shortly after his 2026-27 campaign had come to an end, he inked a three-year entry-level deal with the club.

It wasn't just his numbers that made him a priority.

It was everything behind them.

Castagna's drive, unwavering work ethic, and dedication to the details of the game stuck out during every viewing.

"From a character standpoint, grittiness, and a sort of stick-to-itiveness, you love that," said Flames Director of Player Development Ray Edwards.

Those qualities had already become connected with Castagna's game.

The Toronto product finished his junior season leading Cornell with 15 goals and 19 assists in 34 games, earning an alternate captain's letter along the way. But ask Castagna what prepared him most for professional hockey, and he points to the experience that came with that leadership role.

"You can tell how much experience plays a role and how confident you feel on the ice," he shared.

"It was definitely a good year to leave off on and move on to this now."

His confidence isn't built on expectations of making the NHL overnight. Instead, it's rooted in the work that got him here.

"Obviously as a young guy you want to try to make it as quick as possible," Castagna said.

"I'm just going to bring it in with a humble attitude and see what I can do ... I'm just going to take it day by day and try not to get too far ahead of myself."

That's exactly the mentality Calgary believes will serve him well.

"We know that he's a grinder in the gym," Edwards nodded.

"We know that he's going to be hard to play against. We know that he's going to be an elite face-off guy... He's got size. He was a point-per-game guy at Cornell."

Long before he arrived at the Flames Development Camp, Castagna had already built a reputation as someone teammates gravitated towards at Big Red.

That made Cornell all the harder to leave.

"I built a lot of bonds and it was the best time of my life," Castagna shared with a grin.

"It's definitely made me appreciate the locker room a lot more and just the guys I'm going to play with."

That appreciation has carried into his first week in Calgary, where he found another close-knit group at the Flames Development Camp.

"Everyone is kind of welcoming me in with open arms.

"It's a really upbeat group ... They did a good job here recruiting and you can tell there's good people."

For Edwards, none of it comes as a surprise.

The Flames' scouting staff had done their homework long before the deal was completed.

"When we go to do a deal like that, we know all that stuff ahead of time," Edwards said.

"That was a no-brainer for us. He's a great human being, great person, great player."