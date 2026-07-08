'That's My Dream'

The Flames won’t have to travel nearly as far to watch goaltending prospect Yegor Yegorov this winter.

And they won’t have to get up early, either.

That’s because Yegorov, Calgary’s sixth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, is bringing his talents to North America for the 2026-27 campaign.

And the newest netminder in Miami University’s recruiting class cannot wait to get started.

“I always dreamt to play in North America,” Yegorov said at last week’s Flames Development Camp at WinSport. “Obviously the NHL has always been my dream, and now, when I finally took this little step forward to coming over here, it inspires me a lot and gives me motivation and power to move forward and follow my dreams.

“It’s a step forward, and I'm super excited to make it.”

The 6’3” puck-stopper - who turns 21 in August - has spent most of the past four years batting away biscuits in Russia’s junior circuit, collecting 39 wins (six by shutout) along the way. This past season with Spartak-MAX, Yegorov posted a career-best 13 wins and .918 save percentage while the year before, he made his pro debut in Russia’s second division, posting four appearances with HK Tambov.

Yegorov’s English is impeccable, a skill that will serve him well both on and off the ice in Ohio this winter.

But he’s thankful to have the help of a pair of countrymen on the RedHawks roster including forward Ilia Morozov, who was picked No. 20 by the Buffalo Sabres in last month’s Draft after completing his freshman season at Miami.

“It's a huge help to have a Russian guy in your team, and there will be also (defenceman) Vladislav Lukashevich (a Florida draftee who transferred to Miami from Michigan State a year ago),” said Yegorov. “So there, I will be the third Russian guy in the team, and obviously it's gonna help me a lot to adjust and feel at home in Miami.

“I don't know either of them in person, I’ve just heard of them, and I'm looking forward to meeting them and becoming good friends.”

He’s made good friends among his fellow Flames prospects, too. Calls of “EGOR” rained through WinSport after each Yegorov shootout save in this past Friday’s Snowy Cup.

Those shouts from his peers have to invoke a warm, fuzzy feeling. Because when overseas, Yegorov mostly keeps contact with Calgary’s goaltending department.

Those relationships keep getting stronger, too.

“We've been in touch with Jordan Sigalet and Mackenzie Skapski after almost every game,” Yegorov explained. “I had a chat with Jordan, and sometimes with Mackenzie as well. He sent me video presentations of his vision, how goalies should play, what should I improve.

“It’s been a huge help, actually, and I'm looking forward to coming over to North American and playing here, because it will be way easier to stay in touch with the Calgary coaches.”

Yegorov says his initial overtures with Miami began last summer. Head Coach Anthony Noreen helped the RedHawks post a 15-win, year-over-year improvement a season ago in just his second winter on the job, and the RedHawks hit the national rankings in 2025-26 for the first time since 2019.

Noreen has a history of helping prospects find their way to Calgary, too. He was Adam Klapka’s bench boss with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm, helping the 6’8” Czech acclimatize to North America before the forward eventually earned a Flames free-agent deal.

It’s that pursuit - professional aspirations on this side of the Atlantic - that’s drawn Yegorov to Noreen’s squad.

And just like every time he visits the Stampede City for camp, Yegorov is eager, ready and willing to do everything he can to progress.

“It's my third time here, and every time it's special, it's like one of the best parts of the year,” he said of coming to Calgary this summer. “Seeing familiar faces, being able to work with coaches, being a part of a family, a Calgary family.

“I’m looking forward to making my next step and coming over here like permanently. That's my dream, that's my goal, and I'll do whatever it takes.”