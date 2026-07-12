'We Have High, High Hopes For Him'

Simon Katolicky doesn't spend much time looking backward.

The Czech winger, selected by the Flames in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft, is setting his sights forward and is eager to get to work with the Sarnia Sting in the OHL.

"Last season I couldn't show myself," Katolicky explained.

"I know last season just wasn't me. I'm coming into next season with a new mindset, new coaches, new everything. I'm going to get myself back."

It's a mindset built from experience.

After leaving Czechia to join Tappara's U18 program in Finland in 2024, Katolicky was forced to grow up quickly. Away from family for the first time, everyday life became just as much of a challenge as hockey.

"I would say the first year was a little bit hard because I left my family, so it was something new for me. I was by myself, and I needed to clean for myself, make food for myself, so it was a little bit harder.

"Then the second year was okay, but I was out for a bit, so I just learned and used it for next season."

Those experiences have prepared him for his next major transition - heading over to North America for the 2026-27 season as he inked an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club in May.

His first taste of North American hockey came last week at Flames Development Camp, where he skated alongside Calgary's newest prospects.

"I feel so good here," he said. "I'm going to play in Canada next year also, so I just enjoyed the moment here. Being drafted was one of my dreams when I was growing up, so just living it feels great."

Sting head coach Mathieu Turcotte has been waiting a long time for Katolicky's arrival.

"Simon's somebody that I know our General Manager Dylan Seca had his eye on since the U17s were in Sarnia two years ago," Turcotte said.

"Simon was the best player on Team Czechia. He was by far the most dominant kid. I know a lot of teams wanted to get him to North America and get him in their lineup."

The Sting selected Katolicky in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft but allowed him to continue his development in Finland before making the move this season.

"There were many conversations just to explain to him what our plan was for him, where we see our team going in the next few years, and how he'll be a big contributor to that," Turcotte shared.

"We're definitely eager to get him on the ice with us."

Turcotte believes the tools that made Katolicky one of Europe's most intriguing prospects remain firmly intact.

"His size, obviously. His skating and his shot, that's something that really defines his game in terms of the qualities that he has.”

The next step is helping those tools translate consistently to the North American game.

"The biggest thing we'll be honing in on is really attacking inside and using his body to attack the net a little more consistently," Turcotte explained.

"Then get a bit more consistency in his game overall. Those are the two big things we're concentrating on this coming season so we can make him a pro."

For Turcotte, he sees another sign that Katolicky is ready for what's next.

"He's really eager to get going, his last season was cut short a little bit because of an injury, so he's definitely eager to get back on the ice and compete again in North America."

The Sting already has a vision for where he fits.

"He'll definitely be a top-six player for us," Turcotte shared. "I see him right now on our top line with our top centreman, Alessandro Di Iorio. He'll definitely get important minutes and be able to contribute offensively as soon as the puck drops in Game 1.

“We have high, high hopes for him, and we have no doubt that he'll be able to fulfill them.”