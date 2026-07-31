The Future On Display

WINDSOR, Ont. - The Calgary Flames are a franchise under construction, with signs of progress coming every day.

There's the continued build of Scotia Place in Calgary, expected to open in time for the start of the 2027-28 season.

And some of the building blocks for the team that will play in that building are being put into place here this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

The Flames have an NHL-best eight prospects taking part in the week-long event, which features Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States practicing and playing games at WFCU Centre, and is the first step in those countries picking their teams for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"It's exciting," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "Because when you see these guys ... you know this is the future of the Calgary Flames. They know they're the future of the Calgary Flames. So it's exciting to see them all together."

Among the future Flames here is forward Cole Reschny, selected with the No. 18 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old had 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) in 36 games as a freshman at the University of North Dakota last season, and also had five points (four goals, one assist) in seven games to help Canada finish third at the 2026 WJC.

Reschny had three assists in the second period of a 5-3 win against Finland on Thursday, and was Canada's captain.

"It's exciting," Reschny said of all the Flames prospects at the WJSS. "Any chance you get to be surrounded in a group with top prospects in your NHL organization, it's surreal. It's special. ... I think it also shows things are turning in the right direction for the Flames."