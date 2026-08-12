CSEC, Corus Entertainment Announce Five Year Radio Broadcast Partnership

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Corus Entertainment Inc. announced today an exclusive five-year partnership for all Calgary Flames radio broadcasts to fans across the region.

Under the agreement, all Calgary Flames home and road games will be broadcast on QR Calgary 770AM, giving Flames fans a dedicated radio station to follow the team this upcoming season and for years to come.

“We’re excited to share this news with our fans and, most importantly, to let them know we heard them loud and clear as we now have a new home for the future of Calgary Flames radio broadcasts,” said, Robert Hayes, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO. “Corus has stepped up as a tremendous partner, working closely with us over recent weeks to ensure Flames games remain accessible to our fans throughout the season. Their commitment and collaboration have been invaluable in preserving an important connection with the C of Red, whether they’re listening at home, in their vehicles or wherever the game may take them.”

The partnership will provide fans with consistent access to live game coverage across five seasons, extending the reach of the Calgary Flames and connecting fans with the action wherever they are.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Calgary Flames back home – as the station that broadcast the Stanley Cup-winning team’s games in 1989, this is an incredibly special time for QR Calgary 770AM,” said Tammy Cole, Vice President Audio, Corus Entertainment. “This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we’re proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come.”

Further announcements regarding the on-air team and additional programming will follow, including the launch of Flames Now - a daily sports talk show being developed on QR Calgary, providing fans with a platform to explore game analysis, hear the latest in Flames news, and more.

About the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is a privately owned professional sports and entertainment company based in Calgary, Alberta. Formed in 2012, CSEC is primarily focused on professional sports, live entertainment and venue management. CSEC operates the Scotiabank Saddledome (home to the Flames, Wranglers, Hitmen and Roughnecks) and McMahon Stadium (home to the Stampeders). The company manages food, beverage and retail operations within these venues. CSEC has partnered with the City of Calgary on the development of Scotia Place, a new event centre scheduled to open in 2027.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus’ roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www. corusent.com.