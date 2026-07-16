Flames Release 2026-27 Season Schedule

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

• With the change to an 84-game schedule, the Flames now will play each divisional opponent four times, with two games at home and two games on the road against all seven of their Pacific Division foes. Calgary will play Central Division teams three times and will play all Eastern Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).

• The Flames host the Winnipeg Jets on New Year's Eve on Thursday, Dec. 31. The holiday schedule also includes home games against Buffalo (Dec. 3), Washington (Dec. 5), and Nashville (Dec. 8). Calgary will also welcome Vancouver on Boxing Day on Dec. 26 before hosting San Jose on Dec. 29.

• The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes make their lone appearance at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Oct. 18.

• Calgary’s longest homestand is six games and runs Jan. 5-16, seeing them host Florida, New York (Islanders), Tampa Bay, Columbus, San Jose and Los Angeles.

• Calgary’s longest road trip of the season is a six-game swing from Dec. 10-22, travelling to New York (Islanders), Philadelphia, Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Florida, before finishing in Dallas.

• The Eastern Conference Canadian teams will play at the Scotiabank Saddledome once each with Toronto coming on Oct. 26, Montreal on Jan. 28, and Ottawa on Feb. 21.

• The Flames will travel to face the three Canadian teams in the Eastern Conference first by making the trip to Ottawa on Nov. 23. They will be in Montreal on Jan. 23 and in Toronto on Jan. 26.

• There will be four installments of the Battle Of Alberta during the 2026-27 campaign. Calgary will host the Oilers on Mar, 3 and Mar. 23 and will travel to Edmonton on Oct. 28 and Apr. 5.

• Calgary will face their western Canadian rival, the Winnipeg Jets once this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Dec. 31. They will travel to Winnipeg twice, first on Jan. 2, then on Mar. 7. The Flames will meet their other western Canadian rival the Vancouver Canucks four times: at home on Dec. 26 and Apr. 10 and on the road on Oct. 3 and Feb. 27.

• The day-by-day breakdown is as follows: Monday (8), Tuesday (13), Wednesday (9), Thursday (16), Friday (9), Saturday (21) and Sunday (8). Calgary will play in back-to-back scenarios eight times this season.

Tickets for the 2026-27 season go on sale on Aug. 31. For more information on all ticket options, including purchasing 2026-27 season tickets, please visit https://www.nhl.com/flames/tickets or call the Flames Sales Team at (403)-777-4646 (option 2).