'Build Myself Into A NHL Player'

This year was different at Flames Development Camp for Ethan Wyttenbach.

The fifth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft arrived fresh off a breakout freshman season at Quinnipiac that saw him record 25 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 40 games.

More than anything, the week gave him an opportunity he had been waiting a year for, to build chemistry on the ice with the players he hopes will someday become teammates.

"It was an awesome week," Wyttenbach said.

"Last year, I didn't really get a chance to be out here because of my injury, so seeing everyone again and getting to know all the players that I maybe couldn't build relationships with last summer.

“It was definitely cool to see guys you play against and learn some more about these guys, especially when some of them are hopefully going to be my teammates one day."

After watching from the sidelines a year ago, being able to participate in every on-ice session offered a different perspective.

"I think throughout the year just kind of getting better in my own space and contributing to when I get here and just being more comfortable out there," he said with a grin.

"I think it's just cool to build chemistry with some of these guys."

That chemistry came naturally with a pair of familiar faces.

Wyttenbach has faced off against Flames prospects Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter in the past.

Instead of trying to shut each other down, the three spent the week skating together, learning from one another, and beginning to build bonds that could carry into the future.

"You kind of get here and it's a little bit different lens. You're doing skill skates with them and things like that and hoping to one day be in the uniform with them. So definitely cool to get out here and be with those guys and find that chemistry and gelling."

Reschny, in particular, became more than just another familiar opponent during camp.

"Me and Reschny are roommates, so we've spent some time together off the ice and just got to know each other a little bit more," Wyttenbach said.

"We've had our battles during the year, especially in the NCAA Tournament, so you kind of see guys out of the competitive sense a little bit. It's definitely been good to build those relationships."

From rivals to teammates. It’s the age-old “hockey is a small world” topic.

"It was funny. When we played during the year, we got into a little scrum at the end of a play," Wyttenbach laughed.

"Then you get out here and you're in the same uniform and you're doing skill skates with them and you're kind of now teammates. It's just cool to have those little differences."

The familiarity extends beyond Reschny. Wyttenbach already knows Potter well through USA Hockey, with the two expected to spend more time together later this summer for training.

"I know Potter pretty well and then we've got USA Hockey that we'll get to this summer," he said.

"It's definitely been good to spend time with those guys and build some relationships with some of the other guys that I may have not met earlier than now."

While the relationships made for an enjoyable week, the experience also reinforced the areas of his game he wants to continue developing as he returns to Quinnipiac for his sophomore season.

"I think I will just continue to mature my game," Wyttenbach explained.

"Everything I worked on last year, I think I made a ton of good strides, so just continuing to work on that and build myself into a NHL player.

"I think offensively it's there. So just trying to build the little details of my game and just round out my game in every way possible."