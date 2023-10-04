News Feed

Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow

The service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Calgary


By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

In loving memory of Flames Vice President Data/Analytics and Assistant General Manager Chris Snow, who passed away on September 30, 2023 following a five-year battle with ALS, service details have been confirmed. Chris Snow was the beloved husband of Kelsie, father of Cohen and Willa, and our friend. He is sadly missed.

Please join us for a memorial service honoring Chris’ life and legacy on Thursday, October 12 at 2:00 p.m. MT, to be held at St. Michael Catholic Community.

For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicCommunity.

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. MT

Location: St. Michael Catholic Community

Address: 800 85th Street SW

Calgary, AB T3H 4C7

In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS research here.

Share your memories of Chris with Kelsie, Cohen, and Willa by sending cards to The Snow Family, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary, AB, Canada T2G 2W1 or by emailing [email protected].