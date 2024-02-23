Thursday’s Flames overtime triumph over the Bruins was more than your everyday win.

It was a Swede victory.

Netminder Jacob Markstrom turned aside 32 shots to earn career win number 211 and in doing so, he passed former Islanders, Oilers and Avalanche stalwart Tommy Salo for the second-most NHL victories all-time among Swedish-born goaltenders.

“I grew up watching him play,” Markstrom said following the win. “I’ve got a few more to (Henrik) Lundqvist, that’s the next guy you’re chasing.”

Lundqvist, by the way, has an eye-popping 459 listed beneath the win column on his NHL stats ledger.

For the 34-year-old Markstrom, who has earned 101 of his career victories in a Flames sweater, wins are the most important thing - as he’s said in repeated media availabilities over his time in Calgary.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund is 10 months Markstrom’s senior; he figures deep down, Thursday’s achievement will resonate with his teammate as a memorable accomplishment.

“I’m sure it means a lot to him, it’s special,” Backlund said Friday. “When me and Marky grew up, Tommy was the main goalie for Sweden, he was the best goalie for Sweden for a long time.

“He had a great career, so for Marky to pass him is very cool and very special, I’m very happy for him.”

This season, Markstrom has been the goaltender of record for 19 of the Flames’ 27 wins, including a stellar performance against Boston that helped the locals complete a two-game season series sweep.

When he’s dialled in, he’s nigh on unbeatable, and according to forward Blake Coleman, that has a knock-on effect on the rest of the team.

“It’s a calming effect,” Coleman said Friday morning. “I think they had multiple looks last night where they had a breakaway or a 2-on-1, and guys on the bench are like ‘Marky’s got it’ before the puck’s even released, and that’s a good feeling to have that he can bail you out like that.

“It does certainly radiate through our lineup when he’s in that zone, and you can tell pretty much right away when he is.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska replied with the word ‘everything’ when asked what Markstrom means to this year’s team, adding Thursday night his number-one netminder is among the league’s elite puck-stoppers.

“He gives us a chance to win every time he’s in the net,” said Huska. “You want that from your goaltenders but he’s also stolen games, and situations for us this year that have allowed us to get points.”

“We think the world of him, we really do.”

He might not come within striking distance of Lundqvist, but without a doubt, Markstrom has cemented himself as one of the premier Swedish goaltenders to step foot on NHL ice.

But according to Backlund, he’s also a shining example of a player that cares deeply about his teammates, and team success.

“For him, to have a lot of wins helps him personally and the team of course, but he’s an unselfish guy that always puts the team first,” Backlund said. “He loves to compete in practices and games and just wants to win, whether it’s a drill in practice or a big game.

“We’re really happy he’s in our net and that he’s our teammate.”