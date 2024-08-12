'The Sky's The Limit'

Adam Klapka spent the weekend watching a Czech countryman perform at the top of his game.

And on the heels of signing a new, one-year contract with the Flames, the hulking winger is eager to show what he can do on the ice this fall.

Amid a summer of on- and off-ice training, the 23-year-old took in some Olympic action over the weekend in Paris, witnessing one of his home nation’s three gold-medal wins this past Saturday, when Josef Dostal finished atop the pack in the men’s 1000m single kayak.

“It was pretty awesome,” Klapka shared when reached by phone Monday. “Our guy - Czech guy - won the gold medal, (that) was nice and it was really cool to see how the Olympics work.”

But make no mistake, the summer has been about more than fun and games for Klapka. After appearing in six NHL contests with Calgary last season - and scoring his first NHL goal in the Flames’ season finale - he’s feeling good about his game, and is eager to earn more opportunity at the NHL level in 2024-25.

“You know all the kids in Czech, they dream about scoring in the NHL,” he recalled of his first-period marker on Apr. 18 against the Sharks. “I was the lucky one, I could score my first NHL goal. My confidence is much better, it showed me I can be (at) the NHL level, I can compete.”

At 6-foot-8, he’s an imposing figure on the ice, but Klapka has also shown a penchant for putting up points, too.

His 46 points last season led the Calgary Wranglers, while his 21 goals were tied for the team lead.