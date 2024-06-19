Johnny's Elites Girls Hockey Camp Kicks Off At WinSport

Rebecca Johnston, the Flames Foundation, and Girls Hockey Calgary are thrilled to announce the second annual Johnny’s Elites – Rebecca Johnston Girls Hockey Camp. Led by 3-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the Flames Player Development team Rebecca Johnston, this year’s edition will focus on female hockey players aged 11 to 13 years old. The camp is specifically designed for those young athletes looking to advance in their minor hockey journey and enhance their skills both on and off the ice with an emphasis on keeping girls in sports.

“I am looking forward to hosting this camp for the second year and hopefully sharing some of the valuable lessons I learned as a young girl growing up playing hockey,” says Rebecca Johnston. “The camp includes three days of instruction, and we will also share the opportunities participating in sport and hockey can provide to young people through hard work and dedication.”

Johnny’s Elites will run June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at WinSport Arena for three hours each day. The camp will consist of three components aimed at teaching players how to further their development. Through a mix of on-ice instruction, dryland training, and classroom sessions featuring guest speakers focusing on sport science, the athletes will acquire the new skills needed to take the next step and progress to higher levels of hockey. The camp focuses on keeping girls engaged in sport and playing hockey.

Friday, Jun. 21

4:30 - 5:00 PM - Registration

5:00 - 6:00 PM - Off-ice Session at CSI Gym

6:30 - 7:30 PM - On-ice

7:45 - 8:30 PM - Guest Speaker: Zac McClean,Flames Development Strength Coach

Saturday, Jun. 22

8:30 - 9:30 AM - On-ice Session

10:00 - 11:00 AM - Off-ice Workout at CSI Gym

11:15 AM - 12:00 PM - Guest Speaker: Matt Brown, Flames Mental Performance Specialist

Sunday, Jun. 23

8:00 - 9:00 AM - On-ice Session

9:30 - 10:30 AM - Off-ice Workout at CSI Gym

10:45 - 11:30 AM - Classroom session with Rebecca Johnston

On-ice instructors include:

• Lexi Bedier – Penn State (NCAA-D1)

• Cassandra Vilgrain – UNH (NCAA- D1), UBC (CIS), Brynas IF (Sweden-SDHL), Calgary Hitmen

• Dayna Owens – University of Alberta (USports), University of Calgary (USports), Amsterdam Tigers (Germany-DFEL), SC Langenthal Damen (Switzerland-SWHL A)

• Jocelyn Davidson – Central Alberta Amazons (AJHFL), GHC Coach

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities.