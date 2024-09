My family and I mourn the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

While I never had the privilege to play with Johnny, the times we met or played against each other, I could feel how special he was. His love of the game and positive energy radiated from him. "Johnny Hockey" made our sport better in many special ways. My family and I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to have spent time with him, and we will always be his fans.