The news hit like a lead balloon.

One of the Flames' top defencemen, done for the season thanks to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

For Kevin Bahl, it was an abrupt end to a campaign that's seen him cement his role on Calgary's top defensive pairing, and for him and his teammates, Sunday's announcement that his ailment requires surgery and a long-term recovery was a gut-punch, to say the least.

"You're gutted for the guy," fellow veteran Zach Whitecloud told the assembled media Sunday morning, ahead of this evening's contest between the Flames and Flyers (CLICK FOR TICKETS). "We can sit here and forget about the hockey player for a second, just think about the person. Losing his season, being around the guys consistently and all that stuff. Make sure as a group we’re taking care of him, and making sure he has whatever he needs to continue to feel involved and be part of this group, because he’s going to be here for a long, long time.

"Important part of our group, just an incredible guy. It’s heartbreak for him, he’s having one of his best seasons, too. Just try to take care of him as a teammate."

"We lost one of our best defencemen," Bahl's partner Simon Nemec added. "I think we’ve got the guys who can step up and fill that role, but obviously it sucks.

"It’s not great news for us."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska confirmed Sunday morning that Bahl was hurt while warming up for Friday's home contest against the Ducks, calling it a 'freak' injury.

"It's just a terrible break for a guy that I would consider our best player at this point in the season," said Huska. "Unfortunately, sometimes things happen and becuase of that, we're losing a really good player for the rest of the year.

"It's a tough situation for him, for sure, but he's doing fine. It's just a matter of now waiting to get the surgery done on it."

Bahl had been enjoying a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign. In 16 games, the steady defender had a goal and an assist, but was averaging a team-leading 21:56 of ice-time per game. While on the ice this autumn - typically against opponent's top lines - the Flames held a 58.68% share of the 5-on-5 high danger chances, a figure that ranked tops among Calgary blueliners according to Natural Stat Trick.

His impact will be tough to replace.

But for Huska, the focus now is on optimizing his lineup to atone for Bahl's absence over the final three-quarters of the regular season.

But he figures the rest of the group is hungry and eager to step up.

Ready to try and fill a monumental gap on the back end, and rise to the challenge.

"We play a simple game, and we do a really good job of bringing different people into the lineup," Huska said. "The current players make it very easy and comfortable for the player that's coming in, so this gives opportunity to different people, whether you look at Joel Hanley right now getting a chance to get back in the lineup. (Brayden) Pachal gets called up again, there's going to be opportunities for him moving forward as well.

"So this is opportunity. And the players want it."