5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

1. Time To Bounce Back

The start to this three-game homestand didn't go the Flames' way.

After a brilliant first frame, Friday's contest slipped away, as Calgary fell 5-3 to the Anaheim Ducks, ending the club's five-game home winning streak.

But this evening, they'll get a chance to begin anew, as the Flyers make their lone visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by Mayfair Diagnostics. GET TICKETS

"I really liked our first period," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said following Friday's setback. "After that, I thought we stopped moving our feet and I thought the physicality in our game went away.

"I thought they took over in the second and third periods."

But amid the disappointment, encouraging signs. Calgary's fourth line scored again - William Stromgren tallied his second goal in three games since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers - while Zayne Parekh danced with the disc all evening long en route to a two-assist performance.

Impressive, too, was the work put in by Joel Hanley. The veteran defenceman was pressed into action when fellow blueliner Kevin Bahl was unable to take warmup with a lower-body issue. And Hanley - who hadn't played since an Oct. 3 contest at Vancouver - delivered, scoring once over his 16:56 of work (which included 88 seconds of penalty-kill time), primarily alongside Simon Nemec.

"It’s a hard position for a player to be in, but it’s the NHL and that’s the job at times," Huska said of Hanley, who's been a mainstay in NHL dressing rooms for the better part of a decade in that seventh-defenceman role. "The one thing with Joel, we kept him around the room and he took most warmups … because we wanted him around our meetings, and we wanted to make sure he was up on things because it was a matter of time before he’d get himself back in the lineup.

"So to get thrown in like he did, and play well, he deserves a lot of credit for that, for sure."