5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

Flames host Flyers on Hockey Fights Cancer night (6 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Time To Bounce Back

The start to this three-game homestand didn't go the Flames' way.

After a brilliant first frame, Friday's contest slipped away, as Calgary fell 5-3 to the Anaheim Ducks, ending the club's five-game home winning streak.

But this evening, they'll get a chance to begin anew, as the Flyers make their lone visit of the season to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by Mayfair Diagnostics. GET TICKETS

"I really liked our first period," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said following Friday's setback. "After that, I thought we stopped moving our feet and I thought the physicality in our game went away.

"I thought they took over in the second and third periods."

But amid the disappointment, encouraging signs. Calgary's fourth line scored again - William Stromgren tallied his second goal in three games since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers - while Zayne Parekh danced with the disc all evening long en route to a two-assist performance.

Impressive, too, was the work put in by Joel Hanley. The veteran defenceman was pressed into action when fellow blueliner Kevin Bahl was unable to take warmup with a lower-body issue. And Hanley - who hadn't played since an Oct. 3 contest at Vancouver - delivered, scoring once over his 16:56 of work (which included 88 seconds of penalty-kill time), primarily alongside Simon Nemec.

"It’s a hard position for a player to be in, but it’s the NHL and that’s the job at times," Huska said of Hanley, who's been a mainstay in NHL dressing rooms for the better part of a decade in that seventh-defenceman role. "The one thing with Joel, we kept him around the room and he took most warmups … because we wanted him around our meetings, and we wanted to make sure he was up on things because it was a matter of time before he’d get himself back in the lineup.

"So to get thrown in like he did, and play well, he deserves a lot of credit for that, for sure."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Flyers continue their current five-game road trip with stop No. 2 this evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome, three days on from a 3-2 setback to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Simon Benoit and Noel Acciari had the Philadelphia goals Thursday, while Joseph Woll turned away 26 of the 29 shots he faced in goal. New York scored twice in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit, a turnaround Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet lamented post-game.

"When you're up 2-1 you got to protect the interior of the ice," Tocchet told NHL.com. "For whatever reason, when pressure hits us, we forget that. You got to protect the interior of the ice. ... Winning hockey's protecting the middle of the ice.

"I thought we were in control of the game, and then all of a sudden they make a push, and that's when we really got to dig in, and got to protect the middle of the ice. That's just Hockey 101 for me."

It's been a tough go of late for Philadelphia, especially away from home. The Flyers have just one win in their last six games and enter play Sunday with a 1-6-1 record away from home. 

Trevor Zegras leads the club with 14 points to begin the season after registering 67 in a 2025-26 campaign that saw the Flyers reach the second round of the playoffs. Matvei Michkov is the team's top goal-getter to date with 10.

Former Flame Dan Vladar and Woll have split the goaltending duties over the first month of the campaign, with Vladar having earned three of Philadelphia's four wins between the pipes.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

The Flames and Flyers will meet twice this season, with tonight's game marking Philadelphia's final visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The return fixture takes place Dec. 12 in the City of Brotherly Love.

Calgary swept the season set in 2025-26, winning 2-1 on the road thanks to a pair of Jonathan Huberdeau tallies and 17 saves from Dustin Wolf. The most recent meeting took place at the 'Dome last New Year's Eve, as the Flames scored a 5-1 victory, Huberdeau once again providing the game-winning goal.

Did You Know?

Zayne Parekh did something only one Flames defenceman has done in the past quarter-century Friday night. 

By registering his second career multi-point game prior to his 21st birthday, he became only the second Calgary blueliner in the past 25 years to have multiple, multi-point efforts before age 21, a birthday he'll celebrate next Feb. 15.

Dion Phaneuf achieved the feat 11 times during the 2005-06 campaign.

Game Notes - Flames vs. Flyers 08.11.26
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Download Game Notes - Flames vs. Flyers 08.11.26

4. Saddle Stories

Hakan Loob registered seven hat-tricks as a Flame, but had only one four-goal game over his NHL career. That special evening took place beneath the Saddle against the Flyers back on March 3, 1988.

Loob scored four times, while Joe Nieuwendyk and Jim Peplinski added singles to help Calgary double up Philadelphia 6-3.

The victory moved the Flames past the Montreal Canadiens into first place overall in the NHL standings, a pivotal moment in Calgary's first of back-to-back President's Trophy winning campaigns.

Loob scored twice on breakaways against Flyers netminder Ron Hextall, and his final tally pushed him to 38 on the season, eclipsing his previous career best.

But after an injury-riddled 1986-87 campaign, Loob was stoic when asked about his turnaround.

"That’s hockey for you," he told the Calgary Herald. "One year, you have a bad year. The next, you have a great year.

"That’s the way it goes."

Exactly one month later in the Flames regular-season finale, Loob hit another milestone, significant both for him and his home country of Sweden. 

His goal at 16:55 of the third period helped push Calgary to a 4-1 home-ice win over the Minnesota North Stars and with it, Loob became the first (and still, the only) Swedish NHLer to score 50 or more goals in a season.

5. Players To Watch

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