Flames Drop Decision To Ducks

Joel To The Power Of Two:

Joel Hanley probably wasn't expecting to play Friday.

But after Kevin Bahl was unable to dress, Hanley made the most of his opportunity.

Dressing in his first contest since Oct. 3 - and only his second game of the season - Hanley hit paydirt after a hefty rebound skipped over to him at the 16:29 mark of the opening period. Hanley stepped into a slapshot and fired it past Dostal for his first goal since April of 2025.

The Joel-vialty didn't end there. Two and a half minutes later, Joel Farabee extended the Flames lead with a powerplay marker that saw Dostal lose his crease after Parekh zipped a cross-ice pass against the grain to Calgary's leading scorer, who had a wide-open cage to deposit his sixth goal of the campaign.

It's not the first time Hanley - who has seven career NHL regular season and playoff goals - has been involved in a game with multiple Joel-scorers. He tallied in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the Edmonton bubble, as did Dallas Stars teammate Joel Kiviranta.