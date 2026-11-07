Flames Drop Decision To Ducks

Calgary falls 5-3 to Anaheim at the 'Dome

261106_CGYvsANA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Anaheim Ducks rode the strength of four unanswered goals to earn a 5-3 win over the Flames Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

William Stromgren, Joel Hanley and Joel Farabee counted the Calgary goals, Zayne Parekh and Morgan Frost each had two assists, but the Flames were resigned to seeing their five-game home winning streak end at the hands of their Pacific Division rival.

See all the action from Friday night's tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome

Strom Start:

Calgary's fourth line has developed quite the reputation as tone-setters and Friday's game saw more of the same. 

The trio of William Stromgren, Jonathan Castagna and Adam Klapka got the offence started on their first shift of the game, thanks to Stromgren's positional awareness. The Swedish winger made his way to the low slot, putting himself in the perfect spot to backhand a rebound home after Ducks starter Lukas Dostal kicked Zayne Parekh's initial shot right onto Stromgren's tape. 

Stromgren, whose first NHL goal Monday was the decider in San Jose, now has two tallies in three games since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers, where he started the 2026-27 season with 11 points in as many contests.

Stromgren scores his second goal in three games

Joel To The Power Of Two:

Joel Hanley probably wasn't expecting to play Friday. 

But after Kevin Bahl was unable to dress, Hanley made the most of his opportunity.

Dressing in his first contest since Oct. 3 - and only his second game of the season - Hanley hit paydirt after a hefty rebound skipped over to him at the 16:29 mark of the opening period. Hanley stepped into a slapshot and fired it past Dostal for his first goal since April of 2025.

The Joel-vialty didn't end there. Two and a half minutes later, Joel Farabee extended the Flames lead with a powerplay marker that saw Dostal lose his crease after Parekh zipped a cross-ice pass against the grain to Calgary's leading scorer, who had a wide-open cage to deposit his sixth goal of the campaign.

It's not the first time Hanley - who has seven career NHL regular season and playoff goals - has been involved in a game with multiple Joel-scorers. He tallied in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the Edmonton bubble, as did Dallas Stars teammate Joel Kiviranta.

Hanley gets first goal of season in return to lineup

The Turning Point:

Lukas Dostal surrendered three goals on 11 shots in period one, and Ducks Head Coach Joel Quenneville opted to go with Ville Husso to start the second stanza.

And from there, Anaheim found their groove, outshooting the Flames 23-10 over the final 40 minutes of play, while finding the back of the net four times. 

For his efforts, Husso earned the victory between the pipes, stopping everything that came his way as part of his first victory since a 4-2 decision at the 'Dome Oct. 10.

Ice Chips:

Defenceman Kevin Bahl was a late scratch with a lower-body injury ... Farabee led the Flames with four shots on goal ... Parekh had five shot attempts and six blocks to go along with his pair of helpers.

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Flames vs. Ducks 06.11.26

Photos by Terence Leung

Stat Pack:

Shots: CGY 21, ANA 29

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, ANA 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 56.7%, ANA 43.3%

Hits: CGY 16, ANA 21

Blocked Shots: CGY 22, ANA 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 19, ANA 26

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, ANA 12

Lines & Pairings:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

William Stromgren - Jonathan Castagna - Adam Klapka

DEFENCEMEN

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"Just tried to dial in"

"I think we started slacking a little bit"

"We stopped moving our feet"

What's Next:

The Flames, and their Hometown Remix sweaters, will be back in action Sunday evening for a date with the Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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