With a nickname like this, Joel Hanley should have no trouble fitting in here, at the home of the best gameday grub in the National.

“I think it was two seasons ago,” Hanley recalled of how his hilarious moniker came to be. “One of our coaches – he was new to the team – called me 'Joe' for basically half the season. Then, one day, the guys were like, 'You know, it's not Joe. It's JoeL.

"Not-Joe... Nacho...

"It's such a silly thing, but hey, it stuck."

Just wait until he gets his hands on that mouth-watering, cheesy, delightfully blond jus served up at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

With jalapeños, of course, to add just the right amount of kick.

Regardless, as the newest member of the Flames – plucked off waivers from the Dallas Stars at noon Tuesday – 'Nacho' Hanley couldn’t be more excited to make the 'Dome his new home.

“It's been a whirlwind of emotions," he said. "The last 24 have hours have been pretty crazy with all the unknowns, but when I found out I got picked up by Calgary, I was super excited. With the history of the team, a Canadian market ... It's such a great organization and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates.”

Hanley, 32, has an eventful day in front of him.

First, he had to rush out and pick up his gear from the rink in Dallas. From there, he had to quickly head home, pile his life into a suitcase, hug, kiss and say goodbye to his wife and two-year-old son, Hudson, before heading off to the airport.

Because in Tampa – where the Flames will kick off a three-game, Stateside swing on Thursday – a new chapter awaits.