The 20-year-old is billed as a defensive defenceman, a guy that makes life difficult for opposing forwards.

In 44 games with the Texas Stars, he’s put up five points but, perhaps more importantly, he was a plus player on a squad that currently sits third in the AHL’s Central Division.

His time south of the border was yet another change, but on the ice, he’s been up to the challenge.

“It’s a new step in my career, everything is new for me,” Grushnikov said. “(I) changed cities, pro hockey, it’s (quicker).”

The love of the sport seeps through every word - when asked what he likes most about his game, Grushnikov exclaimed ‘just playing hockey!’ before offering a measured response about his strengths.

"I’m a defensive defenceman, I play strong hockey,” he said. “(I) try to do the best for the team in the D-zone, penalty-kill, everything.

“I’m working on my offensive game (too), trying (to grow).”

At 20 years of age, Grushnikov seems to realize what it is about his game that could help him reach the next level - a maturity that extends far beyond his years.

According to Flames GM Craig Conroy, the defensive side of the game is Grushnikov’s forte.

“He knows what he is as a player,” Conroy told Flames TV’s Brendan Parker Wednesday. “He’s kind of a defensive defenceman: he kills penalties, he’s strong on pucks, he’s simple, direct with his puck plays. You’re going to look at the numbers, the numbers won’t be there but that’s not what he does well; what he does well is on the D side of the puck.

“When you have guys like Jeremie Poirier and Hunter (Brzustewicz), more offensive guys, he’s a good mix with those kind of players.”