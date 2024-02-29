'I Play Strong Hockey'

Grushnikov brings work ethic, winning attitude to Flames

Grushnikovmain
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

When speaking to Artem Grushnikov by phone, the positivity radiates through the speaker.

The newest member of the Flames organization is pumped to get things started with his new squad, after being acquired Wednesday from the Dallas Stars in a deal that sent Chris Tanev to Texas.

He’s been away from his family in Russia for the past three years while chasing his NHL dream, one that now sees him land in Calgary after nearly three years in the Stars organization.

“I can’t explain my emotions right now,” Grushnikov said Wednesday evening. “I’m so excited to be part of Calgary; I’m heading back to Canada and I’m so excited.”

The 20-year-old is billed as a defensive defenceman, a guy that makes life difficult for opposing forwards.

In 44 games with the Texas Stars, he’s put up five points but, perhaps more importantly, he was a plus player on a squad that currently sits third in the AHL’s Central Division.

His time south of the border was yet another change, but on the ice, he’s been up to the challenge.

“It’s a new step in my career, everything is new for me,” Grushnikov said. “(I) changed cities, pro hockey, it’s (quicker).”

The love of the sport seeps through every word - when asked what he likes most about his game, Grushnikov exclaimed ‘just playing hockey!’ before offering a measured response about his strengths.

"I’m a defensive defenceman, I play strong hockey,” he said. “(I) try to do the best for the team in the D-zone, penalty-kill, everything.

“I’m working on my offensive game (too), trying (to grow).”

At 20 years of age, Grushnikov seems to realize what it is about his game that could help him reach the next level - a maturity that extends far beyond his years.

According to Flames GM Craig Conroy, the defensive side of the game is Grushnikov’s forte.

“He knows what he is as a player,” Conroy told Flames TV’s Brendan Parker Wednesday. “He’s kind of a defensive defenceman: he kills penalties, he’s strong on pucks, he’s simple, direct with his puck plays. You’re going to look at the numbers, the numbers won’t be there but that’s not what he does well; what he does well is on the D side of the puck.

“When you have guys like Jeremie Poirier and Hunter (Brzustewicz), more offensive guys, he’s a good mix with those kind of players.”

Grushnikovwalking

It’s those defensive intangibles that might not get marked down on an everyday box score, but along with that skill set, Grushnikov also wins.

He captured a World U17 and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medals with Russia, and was part of Hamilton’s Ontario Hockey League championship squad in 2022.

Grushnikov credits the Bulldogs - coached by longtime NHL defenceman Jay McKee - in helping him make the transition from home to North American pro hockey.

“The organization helped me to grow, I can’t explain my emotions when we (won the OHL Championship),” he said. “It was a good time in my life and I really appreciate the (Bulldogs) organization, all they (did) for me.”

240228_Grushnikov

While the Bulldogs helped him acclimatize to North America, so too did the Stars - including veteran forward Joe Pavelski, who two summers ago took the teenaged Grushnikov into his home to teach him about the salient points of Texas sporting culture.

“In the summer, I lived in a hotel,” Grushnikov explained, “Pavelski invited me to his house, we started watching football but I (didn’t) understand what is going on: he explained how the game is working, and it’s a really good game!

“I watched the Super Bowl this year, and finally understand the rules and it was a really interesting game.”

Once he arrives in Wild Rose Country, Grushnikov will find himself among an ever-growing crop of young defence prospects - including countryman Yan Kuznetsov, who he faced with the Bulldogs at the Memorial Cup in June of 2022.

And while the crest on his sweater has changed, Grushnikov’s goal of pulling on an NHL jersey stays at the forefront of just about everything he does.

“I will work hard, and do what I can for the team.”

