Marvelous Matvei!

Gridin scores in regulation, shootout in Flames win

250929_CGYatSEA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The kids ARE alright!

Proof positive: Matvei Gridin, who scored the game-tying goal and shootout decider in a 2-1 Flames triumph over the Kraken Monday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Gridin's breakaway goal in the second period evened the score at 1-1, and he played decider in the fourth round of the shootout to provide Calgary its third win of the exhibition campaign.

Dustin Wolf was stellar, too, in his second start of the preseason. The young netminder turned aside 35 shots - 17 in the first period alone - to help spur the Flames on to victory.

Watch all the big plays from Calgary's shootout victory

Wolf was the story of period one, the Flames netminder turning away all 17 shots that came his way. He stoned Ryan Winterton on a trio of occasions, including a quick glove-hand snag on a slot shot midway through the period.

The Calgary puck-stopper followed that effort up with a quick reaction save off Shane Wright, who knifed the disc on goal from the low slot, forcing Wolf into a quick reaction save with just over three minutes left on the clock.

Seattle finally solved Wolf on their 19th shot of the contest, a broken play that landed on the blade of Berkly Catton, who lifted the puck just past the outstretched arms of Wolf with a shot from the bottom of the left circle.

That deficit seemed to spur the Flames on. Justin Kirkland had a glorious chance to equalize on a short-handed breakaway that saw him spin off a defender and cut in alone on goal, however Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer was equal to the task, foiling Kirkland's effort with a left skate save.

Calgary got its equalizer with 8:02 left in the middle frame. Ilya Solovyov spotted Gridin straddling the Seattle blue line and fired a pass right onto the 19-year-old's tape. Gridin then stepped into the Kraken zone, strode toward the net and fired a quick snapshot past Grubauer for his second goal in as many exhibition outings.

Gridin equalizes on the breakaway

Shots on goal favoured Seattle by a 26-13 margin through 40 minutes of play.

The goaltenders reprised their starring roles in a fast-flowing final frame of regulation time. Grubauer was forced into a tricky stop on a mid-period penalty kill when Morgan Frost one-timed a puck goalward from the left circle after a nifty feed from Aydar Suniev.

Wolf made two key stops late in the frame, parrying away a pair of Adam Larsson efforts in the final 90 seconds of regulation time.

He made another in overtime to keep the game going, denying Eeli Tolvanen with a quick blocker hand moments before Tolvanen ripped a second shot goalward that hit the left post, the right post, and skittered away to safety.

That set the stage for the shootout.

Frederick Gaudreau and Morgan Frost exchanged goals, while Justin Kirkland cranked a puck off the post.

But in the fourth round, the game fell to Gridin's stick and after he slowly weaved his way through the offensive zone, he wired a puck to the top corner with authority.

Gridin fires home shootout winner with authority

"I would say, that's the Gridin Signature," the former 28th-overall pick said after the game. "You have the Kirkland Signature, that's the Gridin Signature.

"I scored like (my) last five goals in the shootout like that."

Morgan Frost recorded an assist and leads the Flames in preseason scoring with six points.

He also went 11-13 in the faceoff circle.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil

Sam Honzek - Sam Morton - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Nick Cicek - Ilya Solovyov

Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Owen Say

They Said It:

“I would say that’s the Gridin Signature”

“Found a way to scrape out a win”

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 21, SEA 36

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, SEA 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 60.8%, SEA 39.2%

Hits: CGY 20, SEA 40

Blocked shots: CGY 12, SEA 18

Up Next:

Calgary's final two preseason fixtures will both take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning with a Wednesday tilt against Vancouver at 7 p.m. MT. CLICK FOR TICKETS

