Marvelous Matvei!

Wolf was the story of period one, the Flames netminder turning away all 17 shots that came his way. He stoned Ryan Winterton on a trio of occasions, including a quick glove-hand snag on a slot shot midway through the period.

The Calgary puck-stopper followed that effort up with a quick reaction save off Shane Wright, who knifed the disc on goal from the low slot, forcing Wolf into a quick reaction save with just over three minutes left on the clock.

Seattle finally solved Wolf on their 19th shot of the contest, a broken play that landed on the blade of Berkly Catton, who lifted the puck just past the outstretched arms of Wolf with a shot from the bottom of the left circle.

That deficit seemed to spur the Flames on. Justin Kirkland had a glorious chance to equalize on a short-handed breakaway that saw him spin off a defender and cut in alone on goal, however Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer was equal to the task, foiling Kirkland's effort with a left skate save.

Calgary got its equalizer with 8:02 left in the middle frame. Ilya Solovyov spotted Gridin straddling the Seattle blue line and fired a pass right onto the 19-year-old's tape. Gridin then stepped into the Kraken zone, strode toward the net and fired a quick snapshot past Grubauer for his second goal in as many exhibition outings.