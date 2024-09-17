Gridin Has Pair Of Points In Loss

Parekh and Honzek also score in 4-3 defeat to Canucks

By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

PENTICTON, B.C. — Matvei Gridin left a lasting impression in the Flames final game of the Young Stars Classic Monday in Penticton.

The 2024 first-round pick (28th overall) scored a goal and added an assist but the Flames fell 4-3 to the host Canucks to finish the tournament 1-1-1.

In the crease, Waltteri Ignatjew and Connor Murphy combined for 32 saves in the tilt.

It was a fast start for the Flames as defenceman Etienne Morin read the play, intercepting a Canucks pass and setting up Gridin in the slot for the opening goal.

Just over a minute later, Zayne Parekh made it 2-0 thanks to a slick feed from Jaden Lipinski just inside the blue line.

The Canucks’ Arshdeep Bains got his side on the board with 1:33 left in the first period.

Highlights from Calgary's Young Stars Classic finale.

The spotlight was on Ignatjew, who was calm and collected between the pipes turning aside 13 shots in the opening frame.

Heading into the second period with a 2-1 lead, Ignatjew continued his impressive performance, making 19 saves before the Flames switched to Connor Murphy.

The Canucks turned the tide with goals from Riley Patterson, Deagan McMillan and Vilmer Alriksson, putting them ahead 4-2 as the second period came to a close.

The Flames managed 14 saves in the middle frame but faced an uphill battle heading into the final period.

In the third, the Flames ignited a comeback with Samuel Honzek leading the charge. Honzek skated through the Canucks’ defence and scored on a breakaway assisted by Gridin, who delivered a perfect stretch pass, to cut the deficit.

The final 10 minutes saw intense action, including a crucial blocked shot by Calgary product Eric Jamieson during a high-pressure scramble in front of the Flames’ net.

