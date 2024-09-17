Gridin Has Pair Of Points In Loss

PENTICTON, B.C. — Matvei Gridin left a lasting impression in the Flames final game of the Young Stars Classic Monday in Penticton.

The 2024 first-round pick (28th overall) scored a goal and added an assist but the Flames fell 4-3 to the host Canucks to finish the tournament 1-1-1.

In the crease, Waltteri Ignatjew and Connor Murphy combined for 32 saves in the tilt.

It was a fast start for the Flames as defenceman Etienne Morin read the play, intercepting a Canucks pass and setting up Gridin in the slot for the opening goal.

Just over a minute later, Zayne Parekh made it 2-0 thanks to a slick feed from Jaden Lipinski just inside the blue line.

The Canucks’ Arshdeep Bains got his side on the board with 1:33 left in the first period.