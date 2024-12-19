Game Day Notebook - 19.12.24

Circle Of Truth

It's no secret the Flames have struggled in the face-off dot this season.

But head coach Ryan Huska indicated help could be on the way - in the form of Matt Coronato.

The 22-year-old has garnered spot duty in the circle (winning three of four face-off attempts over the past five games), and Huska said Thursday Coronato's handedness has a lot to do with it.

"We don’t have that right-handed guy," Huska explained. "A lot of the issues in the circle come from our lack of right-handed centremen, 'cause we’re forcing guys to have to take draws on their off-side a lot of times, and teams know that, so they always put us on that side more often than not."

But in Coronato, Huska sees a moldable right-handed shot, a player that can continue to pick up valuable skills as he continues to navigate the NHL waters.

"Matt has taken draws before in the past, he’s starting to take a few now for us," Huska said. "There are certain situations where, Mikael (Backlund)’s such a smart player that if someone is beating him fairly consistently on that side, he’ll let Matt go in and take the odd draw.

"If that’s something that we can continue to work with him on, and help him build that part of his game up, it’s a good thing. One, for powerplay, two, for situational plays where teams are always trying to stick us on that side."