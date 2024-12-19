Game Day Notebook - 19.12.24

Dan Vladar was in the starter's crease Thursday morning, as the Flames prepared for this evening's clash against the Senators. GET TICKETS
Get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!
Vladar expected to start ... Coronato offers different face-off look ... Pelletier on PK
Vladar is expected to get the nod in goal tonight, his first start since returning from a brief absence on account of a lower body injury.
The Czech puck-stopper has collected points in three of his last four outings, including a win in Nashville Dec. 10 and a shutout performance on home ice (his second of the season) against Columbus a week prior.
Vladar has faced Ottawa once in his NHL career - a 27-save shutout at Canadian Tire Centre in November of 2021.
It's no secret the Flames have struggled in the face-off dot this season.
But head coach Ryan Huska indicated help could be on the way - in the form of Matt Coronato.
The 22-year-old has garnered spot duty in the circle (winning three of four face-off attempts over the past five games), and Huska said Thursday Coronato's handedness has a lot to do with it.
"We don’t have that right-handed guy," Huska explained. "A lot of the issues in the circle come from our lack of right-handed centremen, 'cause we’re forcing guys to have to take draws on their off-side a lot of times, and teams know that, so they always put us on that side more often than not."
But in Coronato, Huska sees a moldable right-handed shot, a player that can continue to pick up valuable skills as he continues to navigate the NHL waters.
"Matt has taken draws before in the past, he’s starting to take a few now for us," Huska said. "There are certain situations where, Mikael (Backlund)’s such a smart player that if someone is beating him fairly consistently on that side, he’ll let Matt go in and take the odd draw.
"If that’s something that we can continue to work with him on, and help him build that part of his game up, it’s a good thing. One, for powerplay, two, for situational plays where teams are always trying to stick us on that side."
Jakob Pelletier is learning a few new tricks, too.
Notably on special teams, where he's earned at least a minute of short-handed ice-time on three occasions dating back to Dec. 8.
Head coach Ryan Huska touched on Pelletier's energy and speed Thursday morning, but hinted that his work on the PK is a sign of a young player willing to step out of his comfort zone to stay with the big club.
"The nicest thing, for me, is I feel like he’s trying to grab hold of a penalty-kill role for us," said Huska. "That might be an area which will allow him to be a consistent player in our lineup."
When he was recalled from the AHL's Wranglers, Pelletier mentioned he wanted to get back to his old self - and after an incredibly trying 2023-24 campaign, he's on the right track.
The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists to show from his most recent run of games with the Flames, but for Huska, it's that willingness to work that stands out.
"For him, I think it’s six games, now, he’s been in," the Calgary bench boss explained. "He’s using his speed the right way, where he’s winning races to loose pucks, but he’s also adding a little bit of physicality."