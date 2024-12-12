Game Day Notebook - 12.12.24

Hit Stick

Maybe it's the cooler weather at home.

Maybe it's a bit of truculence.

Either way, the Flames have been playing a heavier game over the past couple of weeks, with the numbers to back it up.

Calgary has dished out at least 20 hits in five of their last six games - topping out at 32 Sunday night in Dallas - and three Flames (Martin Pospisil, MacKenzie Weegar and Brayden Pachal) have hit double digits for body-checks in the month of December.

For Pachal, who chipped in with his first goal of the season two nights ago, the physicality is part of the job, and something he takes pride in.

"I think that’s a big role … to stay physical," he told Flames TV's Brendan Parker Thursday morning. "I think I’ve been pretty consistent with that all season.

"For me, it’s the same thing every night, try to play the same game with those hits, and take those goals when they come."

And it's all about making the Scotiabank Saddledome a difficult place to visit, which Pachal and his Flames teammates have done so far this season.

Calgary comes into tonight's game with a 10-3-1 home record.

"We’ve just been super-consistent with our game, we’ve stuck to our structure," Pachal said. "We’ve been a really hard team to play against at home.

"I think that’s really important, to get the points at home, secure them when you can."