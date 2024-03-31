Royal Flush

The powerplay was potent.

The defence stifling.

Put those two things together and you get a 4-2 Flames victory over their Pacific Division cousins - the LA Kings - Saturday night at the Scotiababank Saddledome.

On an evening the team hosted their first South Asian Celebration night, Nazem Kadri, Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Flames as they snapped a five-game losing funk.

Andrei Kuzmenko also had a big night with two terrific assists.

Coleman's tally was his sixth game-winner of the season, while Weegar provided the insurance marker at 11:30 of the third period, scoring just seven seconds into a powerplay, their third man-up goal of the game.

Jacob Markstrom made a majestic save on Anze Kopitar earlier in the third, flashing the leather on a tip in tight by the Kings captain off a rush as they pushed to tie up the tilt.

Calgary outshot LA 35-18 on the night, allowing them just nine shots in the first two periods. Both Kings goals came courtesy of the powerplay.

The Flames had a ton of looks in the opening stanza, outshooting the visitors 16-4.

Jonathan Huberdeau feathered the puck over a defender to Coleman on an early rush to get things started, but No. 20 had to receive on his backhand and get a shot off from a tough angle that Rittich stopped.

The Flames went to the powerplay at 4:37 and wasted no time, scoring in just eight seconds when Yegor Sharangovich feed Kuzmenko to the right of the net and he tapped it to Kadri in the slot, his low one-timer finding net.