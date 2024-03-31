Say What - 'Found Some Chemistry'

MacKenzie Weegar on his team's three powerplay goals:
"It’s big, it’s something that we’ve obviously worked on all year long. It hasn’t been easy for us, but I think in the last few games here, we’ve found some chemistry out there, guys are starting to make plays, finding guys and shooting the puck a little bit more and giving us some momentum."
On his group's defensive effort:
"Our goal is not to let any goals in, our goal is to break the puck out easy and then play offensively; I thought for the most part that second period, I dunno I think what did they have, one shot on goal, towards the end I think they got a couple with the powerplay. Just a great job blocking shots, taking a hit to get the puck out; that’s what it takes to win in this league, sometimes it hurts."