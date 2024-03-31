Say What - 'Found Some Chemistry'

Rasmus Andersson on the victory over the Kings:

"5-on-5, I don’t think we really gave ‘em anything. A lot of shot blocks, paying the price, scored a few goals on the powerplay; there was a lot to like about our game. I dunno how many shots they had through two periods, but it wasn’t many. There was a lot to like from our team tonight."

On the team's ability to stick together:

"You love playing on a team, you’re in it together. Some nights you can be the hero, some nights you’re the villain, that’s just the way it is. You always have your teammates’ backs, that’s the one thing I love about our team, too: it doesn’t matter who you are, we all try to get in the lane, blocking shots, standing up for each other. We all know what situation we’re in, it’s going to take a miracle to get in the playoffs, but we still show up on a night like tonight; we block shots, we hit, we play a physical game, we’re all over a really good team for 60 minutes. It was one of those nights when you look around and you’re proud to be on this team."