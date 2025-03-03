Future Watch Update - 03.03.25

WHL
Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
4 goals, 10 assists, 14 points in 47 games
Hurtig returned to the Calgary lineup Wednesday following a five-game absence, helping the Hitmen collect five of six points from last week's schedule.
The Swedish defender earned an assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over Kelowna.
The Hitmen are back on home ice Friday night versus Swift Current and Sunday afternoon against Brandon.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points in 59 games
Jamieson scored in back-to-back games over the weekend, helping the Silvertips post 2-1 and 4-2 victories over Seattle and Vancouver, respectively.