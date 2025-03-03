Future Watch Update - 03.03.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

250303_FW
By Chris Wahl
WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
4 goals, 10 assists, 14 points in 47 games

Hurtig returned to the Calgary lineup Wednesday following a five-game absence, helping the Hitmen collect five of six points from last week's schedule.

The Swedish defender earned an assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over Kelowna.

The Hitmen are back on home ice Friday night versus Swift Current and Sunday afternoon against Brandon. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points in 59 games

Jamieson scored in back-to-back games over the weekend, helping the Silvertips post 2-1 and 4-2 victories over Seattle and Vancouver, respectively.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
19 goals, 16 assists, 35 points in 55 games

Laing scored in Saturday's 6-2 loss at Moose Jaw, but did not play Sunday in Saskatoon's 5-3 victory over Edmonton.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
14 goals, 37 assists, 51 points in 52 games

Lipinski put up points in each of Vancouver's last three games, including a two-goal effort Friday in the Giants' 3-2 overtime loss at Tri-City.

He had an assist Sunday as the team closed out its busy week on a winning note, defeating Wenatchee 3-1 on home ice.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
36 goals, 44 assists, 80 points in 59 games

Two more games played, three more goals for Battaglia.

The Flames second-rounder potted the winner Friday as Kingston doubled up Windsor 4-2, then had two of his side's three tallies Saturday in a 6-3 setback at Barrie.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 61 assists, 75 points in 59 games

Mews had two assists Sunday, helping Sudbury score a 3-2 overtime victory over Brampton.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
32 goals, 46 assists, 78 points in 59 games

Misa 's Steelheads collected five of six points from a three-game away swing this past weekend.

He had an assist Friday night in Brampton's 6-3 victory at Sault Ste. Marie.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
30 goals, 66 assists, 96 points in 55 games

What more can you say about the season Parekh is putting up in Saginaw?

The superlatives - and superlative performances - just keep coming.

Parekh put up 10 points from the Spirit blueline over three road games last week, matching his single-season best of 96 (set last season) in the process.

He's on an eight-game point streak, putting up two points or more across seven of those contests.

And Sunday, he reached the 30-goal mark in an 8-3 win at North Bay, becoming just the second defenceman in OHL / OHA history to do so.

The other guy? Bobby Orr.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
29 goals, 37 assists, 66 points in 49 games

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 38 assists, 50 points in 54 games

Morin collected three assists across Moncton's two victories on the weekend. The Wildcats bested Drummondville 4-1 Friday and Blainville-Boisbriand 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 25 assists, 37 points in 33 games

Niagara begins the Atlantic Hockey playoffs this weekend; they'll host Army in a best-of-three series beginning Friday night.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points in 30 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
15-7-4 record, 2.57 GAA, .918 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Sergeev was the goaltender of record in Penn State's split against Minnesota, making 31 saves in Friday's 4-3 overtime win.

The Nittany Lions travel to Michigan to open up the Big Ten quarter-finals Friday night.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
17 goals, 16 assists, 33 points in 29 games

Suniev put up three points as UMass earned a tie and and win against UMass-Lowell.

He had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 30 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
6-9-0, 2.89 GAA, .911 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
9-8-0, 2.36 GAA, .933 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
1-3-1, 3.84 GAA, .877 save percentage, 1 shutout

