Future Watch Update - 03.03.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

4 goals, 10 assists, 14 points in 47 games

Hurtig returned to the Calgary lineup Wednesday following a five-game absence, helping the Hitmen collect five of six points from last week's schedule.

The Swedish defender earned an assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over Kelowna.

The Hitmen are back on home ice Friday night versus Swift Current and Sunday afternoon against Brandon. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points in 59 games

Jamieson scored in back-to-back games over the weekend, helping the Silvertips post 2-1 and 4-2 victories over Seattle and Vancouver, respectively.