Legendary Tales

Mike Vernon

"I met him first of all at San Jose in training camp, it was a quick meeting but I think I go back to Calgary, we were at the poker tournament and they would always pair me up with Kipper because I know him. He’s kinda a quiet guy so I would always take care of him at the table and carry the conversation and make sure Kipper stayed there for at least a half an hour or hour.

The first thing we would do, we would go all in and try to lose our jersey. It was funny. We used to do this, there was four people trying to get our jersey. That was a fun thing, Kipper was a jubilant guy and contagious and everyone loves him. It was a fun moment with me, we were talking and engaging and I was introducing him to new people. That’s a fun little story."