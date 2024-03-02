Legendary Tales

Friends and former teammates reflect on their memories of Kipper

Kiprusoff 04
The wait is nearly over.

A date that has been marked on fans calendars is almost here, the day Miikka Kiprusoff’s No. 34 heads to Scotiabank Saddledome rafters.

With former teammates and friends here to come celebrate the big day, we caught up with some to share their favourite memories of the netminder.

Mike Vernon

"I met him first of all at San Jose in training camp, it was a quick meeting but I think I go back to Calgary, we were at the poker tournament and they would always pair me up with Kipper because I know him. He’s kinda a quiet guy so I would always take care of him at the table and carry the conversation and make sure Kipper stayed there for at least a half an hour or hour.

The first thing we would do, we would go all in and try to lose our jersey. It was funny. We used to do this, there was four people trying to get our jersey. That was a fun thing, Kipper was a jubilant guy and contagious and everyone loves him. It was a fun moment with me, we were talking and engaging and I was introducing him to new people. That’s a fun little story."

Jamie McLennan

"Too many to articulate, there is so many (memories). What I do remember is, Game 1 against San Jose. I wasn’t with the team anymore but they just beat Detroit in the playoffs in ’04 and they had to go in San Jose, a really strong team and it was quick turnaround. Kipper made 49 saves, Steve Montador scored in overtime. There were so many games in Miikka’s career that he actually stole for the Flames but that one stood out for me because it was a statement game. On paper, San Jose was waiting, huge emotional win against Detroit here in Calgary, quick turnaround. The stars aligned that it was going to be maybe an ugly Game 1, it was the other way, he stole the game. That stood out for me as one of the greatest games I’ve seen him play. There’s too many (memories) to list, he was that good."

kipper save

Matt Stajan

"Kipper was as good of a teammate that you could have, he was quite the character. We had a lot of fun times and sometimes he would go out for practice and he would just play stand up goalie all practice, it would be like shooting on an 80s goalie. Nobody would ever score on him, that’s how good he was. He liked to screw around with us shooters, give us half the net to shoot at, wave his hand and almost made you feel like a bad hockey player at times, he was that good. He was a good goalie in every facet of the game, the way he read the play was incredible and the way he played the puck. He doesn’t get a lot of attention the way he played the puck outside of the net, he was like a third defenceman back there. Just one of the best goalies to ever play. This weekend, to see his jersey go up in the rafters is well deserved. He’s a big part of this city."

Curtis Glencross

"Obviously the ’04 run always stands out. I wasn’t here playing with him but I remember watching it … when I was done my season coming back and the Red Mile and watching that. Just how remarkable he was and how much of a game changer he was. Changed a series, changed games and a big reason why they went that far in the playoffs.

There’s not many goalies that can play 68-70 games a season and be an ironman and play that way. It’s amazing how athletic (he was) and probably one of the best goalies to ever play the game."

