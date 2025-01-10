'Long Road To Get Here'

First NHL recall for Kerins a dream come true

250110_Kerins
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Rory Kerins admitted he was a bit nervous when arriving at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday morning.

After all, he was about to take part in his first NHL regular-season practice, something he’s been yearning for since turning pro in the spring of 2022.

The 22-year-old was recalled by the Flames Friday morning, and there’s a chance he could lace up his skates in an NHL game for the first time Saturday night, when Calgary hosts Los Angeles. GET TICKETS

Kerins skated on a line with Matt Coronato and Blake Coleman Friday morning, patrolling the middle of the ice as he has with the Calgary Wranglers this season. Mikael Backlund had a maintenance day and didn't skate.

It’s a comfortable spot for him. After all, Kerins is the American Hockey League’s top goal-getter this season, with 21 tallies in 34 games.

But his first thought after getting the call to the show was concern - that he might wake up Mom and Dad.

“I got the call on Wednesday night at around 10, so I tried to wake my parents up, there, at midnight,” he explained. “Luckily, I got a hold of my mom and my dad, let them know, then called my brother and my sister, just some close buddies, and some mentors.”

It’s his first NHL call-up, after all, so no question he wanted to share the happy news ASAP.

But beneath the joy, there’s a drive that’s kept Kerins going since the Flames made him a sixth-round selection in the 2020 Draft, a journey that’s taken him from Sault Ste. Marie, to South Dakota, to the Stampede City.

“I’ve always been dedicated to the process, just had to stay patient,” said Kerins. “I knew that if I worked hard, I would eventually get the call.

“I’m happy I got it, and ready to get to work here.”

"Dream come true, obviously it was a long road to get here"

Calgary coach Ryan Huska talked glowingly about Kerins’ perseverance Friday morning, adding it’s a matter of when - not if - the Caledon, Ont. native will draw into the lineup.

“He’s done such a good job this year of - I guess, persevering, is what I think of him - another guy that we’ve talked about, played in the East Coast in Rapid City for a while,” Huska said. “When he does get in for us, we’re going to look for him to play with the same confidence that he’s had in the American League, and we’ve said that for all of our guys that have come up.

“I don’t anticipate him jumping in and being a mucker and a grinder, ‘cause that’s not his style of play. We’re looking forward to him carrying on what he’s done in the American League. He’s a guy that can score, and it’s something that we need.”

Despite his coach’s assertions, Kerins figures there’s a bit of jam to his game, and that’s what he’s hoping to bring to the lineup - along with that scoring touch.

“I like to get around the net, I like to get greasy around the other team’s net,” he said. “I like to make plays up the middle of the ice, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Kerins has been consistent at the AHL level - Huska referred to him as the ‘obvious’ player to recall in the wake of the injury to Connor Zary earlier this week.

That’s the product of hard work, and consistency.

And for Kerins, it’s a long-awaited next step.

“A dream come true,” he said. “Obviously, it was a long road to get here.

“It makes it worth it.”

News Feed

Flames Recall Rory Kerins

Wednesday's Game In LA Postponed

The Good, Great & The Ugly

Say What - 'Something For Us To Build On'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

Say What - 'It Lights Up The Room'

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

Certified Hockey Mom

‘Made Of Good Stuff’

The Farm Report - 06.01.25

Flames Mourn Passing Of Al MacNeil

Future Watch Update - 06.01.25

'One That She'll Remember Forever'

Say What - 'Special Teams Let Us Down'

Flames Frustrated By Predators

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

WJC Recap - 04.01.25

'He's Got That Swagger'