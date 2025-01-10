'Long Road To Get Here'

Rory Kerins admitted he was a bit nervous when arriving at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday morning.

After all, he was about to take part in his first NHL regular-season practice, something he’s been yearning for since turning pro in the spring of 2022.

The 22-year-old was recalled by the Flames Friday morning, and there's a chance he could lace up his skates in an NHL game for the first time Saturday night, when Calgary hosts Los Angeles.

Kerins skated on a line with Matt Coronato and Blake Coleman Friday morning, patrolling the middle of the ice as he has with the Calgary Wranglers this season. Mikael Backlund had a maintenance day and didn't skate.

It’s a comfortable spot for him. After all, Kerins is the American Hockey League’s top goal-getter this season, with 21 tallies in 34 games.

But his first thought after getting the call to the show was concern - that he might wake up Mom and Dad.

“I got the call on Wednesday night at around 10, so I tried to wake my parents up, there, at midnight,” he explained. “Luckily, I got a hold of my mom and my dad, let them know, then called my brother and my sister, just some close buddies, and some mentors.”

It’s his first NHL call-up, after all, so no question he wanted to share the happy news ASAP.

But beneath the joy, there’s a drive that’s kept Kerins going since the Flames made him a sixth-round selection in the 2020 Draft, a journey that’s taken him from Sault Ste. Marie, to South Dakota, to the Stampede City.

“I’ve always been dedicated to the process, just had to stay patient,” said Kerins. “I knew that if I worked hard, I would eventually get the call.

“I’m happy I got it, and ready to get to work here.”