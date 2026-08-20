FlamesTV's 'The Chase' Nominated for Rosie Award

FlamesTV's original, all-access documentary 'The Chase' has been selected as a finalist for the Alberta Media Production Industries Association's annual Rosie Awards.
The Chase brings Flames fans closer than ever to the team they love, while having a “Humans Over Highlights” approach that focuses on our athletes’ family dynamic, the passion of the C of Red, and the talented people at Calgary Sports and beyond that feed the machine. We go behind the scenes, on the ice, in the dressing room and on the road with the Flames as we document their journey through the rigours of an NHL season every step of the way.
Episode 4 of Season 2 - titled "Wanderlust" - was submitted in the Best Unscripted Series category. The nominees are:
- Crip Trip // Rebecca Campbell, Frederick Kroetsch, Daniel Ennett, Producers // Catapult Pictures
- History in 60 // Brent Kawchuk, Saxon de Cocq, Producers // Danny Rockett Productions
- Red River Gold // Saxon de Cocq, Producer // 3 Story Pictures
- The Chase: Inside the Calgary Flames // Ryan Dittrick, Alex Clark, Brendan Parker, Producers // Calgary Sports & Entertainment
- The Secrets We Bury // James Buddy Day, Jon Nadeau, Producers // Pyramid Productions
- Treaty Road // Saxon de Cocq, Producer // 3 Story Pictures