FlamesTV's 'The Chase' Nominated for Rosie Award

"Wanderlust" chronicles a harrowing stretch of seven of eight games - including 11 straight days - on the road. For family men like former Flames Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman, these long stretches away from home mean plenty of missed moments and memories, and are instead replaced with daily FaceTime calls. And in the Coleman household, especially, Thanksgiving is a particularly difficult time to be away. We dig deep into the personal side of their story, while the Flames, collectively, dig their way out of a tough start to the season.

We also caught up with Devin Cooley, who shares some intimate details about his passion for psychology and anything that challenges the mind. He introduced us to 'The Everything Project' - a personal life 'guidebook' that he began working on in the summer of 2025 and continues to add to as he reads and develops more knowledge on everything from mental health to his physical well-being, nutrition, happiness and more.

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Now in its 52nd year, The Rosies bring Alberta’s screen community together celebrating the people and stories that make the industry so special. This year’s celebration will be hosted by acclaimed Canadian actor, writer, and producer Andrew Phung on November 7 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now!

Click here to watch The Chase, including all 11 episodes from the 2025-26 season!