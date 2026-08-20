FlamesTV's 'The Chase' Nominated for Rosie Award

The all-access documentary has been named a finalist in the Best Unscripted Series category by the Alberta Media Production Industries Association

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By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

FlamesTV's original, all-access documentary 'The Chase' has been selected as a finalist for the Alberta Media Production Industries Association's annual Rosie Awards.

The Chase brings Flames fans closer than ever to the team they love, while having a “Humans Over Highlights” approach that focuses on our athletes’ family dynamic, the passion of the C of Red, and the talented people at Calgary Sports and beyond that feed the machine. We go behind the scenes, on the ice, in the dressing room and on the road with the Flames as we document their journey through the rigours of an NHL season every step of the way.

Episode 4 of Season 2 - titled "Wanderlust" - was submitted in the Best Unscripted Series category. The nominees are:

  • Crip Trip // Rebecca Campbell, Frederick Kroetsch, Daniel Ennett, Producers // Catapult Pictures
  • History in 60 // Brent Kawchuk, Saxon de Cocq, Producers // Danny Rockett Productions
  • Red River Gold // Saxon de Cocq, Producer // 3 Story Pictures
  • The Chase: Inside the Calgary Flames // Ryan Dittrick, Alex Clark, Brendan Parker, Producers // Calgary Sports & Entertainment
  • The Secrets We Bury // James Buddy Day, Jon Nadeau, Producers // Pyramid Productions
  • Treaty Road // Saxon de Cocq, Producer // 3 Story Pictures

"Wanderlust" chronicles a harrowing stretch of seven of eight games - including 11 straight days - on the road. For family men like former Flames Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman, these long stretches away from home mean plenty of missed moments and memories, and are instead replaced with daily FaceTime calls. And in the Coleman household, especially, Thanksgiving is a particularly difficult time to be away. We dig deep into the personal side of their story, while the Flames, collectively, dig their way out of a tough start to the season. 

We also caught up with Devin Cooley, who shares some intimate details about his passion for psychology and anything that challenges the mind. He introduced us to 'The Everything Project' - a personal life 'guidebook' that he began working on in the summer of 2025 and continues to add to as he reads and develops more knowledge on everything from mental health to his physical well-being, nutrition, happiness and more.

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Now in its 52nd year, The Rosies bring Alberta’s screen community together celebrating the people and stories that make the industry so special. This year’s celebration will be hosted by acclaimed Canadian actor, writer, and producer Andrew Phung on November 7 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now!

Click here to watch The Chase, including all 11 episodes from the 2025-26 season!

Director Statement:

In 2026, sports fans crave enhanced coverage of their team. We set to provide that to the C of Red - the most hardcore and loyal fanbase in the NHL - with our own little twist on the traditional method of documentary-style storytelling. We wanted our show to be less interview-driven and instead, put the emphasis on our stars and main characters:

The athletes.

It's their show, their voice, and their story to tell.

We just wanted to be a fly on the wall and show the world what Flames hockey is all about.

We thank our fans for being along for the ride and can't wait to make Season 3 of The Chase the biggest and best yet!

- Ryan Dittrick

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