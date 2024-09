The Flames have announced their rosters for tonight's split squad games vs. the Oilers.

Puck drop is set for 7 PM MT for both clashes at the Scotiabank Saddledome and Rogers Place.

Tickets for the battle at the 'Dome can be found HERE. Fans unable to attend the game can stream the action from Calgary right here on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.