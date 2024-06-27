Flames Unveil Sportsnet Scoreboard

In partnership with our broadcast rightsholder Sportsnet, the Calgary Flames are proud to bring a new state of the art centre-hung scoreboard to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. The new Sportsnet Scoreboard will feature four 3.9mm video displays, each measuring 30’ wide by 18’ high, which are 3.75 times larger than the previous primary video screens. The Sportsnet Scoreboard also includes an upper LED halo ring with a 40’ circumference to showcase partnership and fan experience elements. Before the move to the new event centre, this technology will continue our commitment to elevate the fan experience at Scotiabank Saddledome for all sports fans in Calgary.