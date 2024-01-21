Flames Fall 3-1 To Oilers

A game of bounces went the way of the visitors, as the Flames suffered a 3-1 setback to the Oilers Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

MacKenzie Weegar scored the lone Calgary goal - his 10th of the season - while Dan Vladar turned in an heroic effort between the pipes.

In fact, Vladar was the story of the opening frame, and he was dialled in.

First, he made two quick stops on a Warren Foegele breakaway before denying Connor McDavid on a point-blank chance in front less than a minute later.

He added an exclamation point just past the 11 minute mark with a lunging, left arm stop on Connor Brown after the Oilers forward was set up on an odd-man rush by linemate Dylan Holloway.