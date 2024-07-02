Flames Sign Jonathan Aspirot

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a one-year, two-way contract.

Aspirot, a native of Mascouche, QC, had a career-high 33 points in 66 games with the Calgary Wranglers last season on an AHL contract. He led all Wranglers defenceman in points along with tying a team high six game point streak with Matthew Coronato. The 25-year-old has played 227 games over five-seasons in the AHL, spending four seasons with the Belleville Senators.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

BORN: Mascouche, QC​ DATE: May 9, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’0” ​​​WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left