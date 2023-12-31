'He's Everything'

Coleman's 500th NHL contest comes tonight as the Flames host the Flyers

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

As he’s done close to 200 times in a Flames uniform, Blake Coleman is ready to lead by example.

Coleman is set to suit up for his 500th NHL contest tonight when Calgary closes out 2023 against Philadelphia at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

His coach refers to him as a “true professional;” the type of player that takes pride in preparation and consistency.

With two valuable points on the line tonight against the Flyers, Ryan Huska knows Coleman will be - as usual - one of the pace-setters on his bench.

“He’s skilled, he’s a pest, he’s everything, like he’s a hard-working guy; he’s one of those glue guys on a team where he brings people together,” Huska said following Sunday’s morning skate. “He often sets the standard for how hard the team plays, that’s why he’s had opportunities to, and has won, a couple Stanley Cups.

“He’s one of those people that you want on the ice when the game’s on the line.”

Tonight’s opponent, the Flyers, arrive at the ‘Dome with three of four points so far on their Western swing.

Coleman knows his group will have to not just match their opponent’s work ethic, but exceed it, in order to close out the calendar year on a positive note.

“Hard work’s going to win a lot of games in this league,” Coleman said. “Their structure’s good, they’re hard on pucks, nothing’s easy in terms of free ice out there.

“Five-on-five, we know we’re not going to get a lot, it’s going to be one of those tight-checking games that you gotta buy into.”

The man himself on playing game 500 tonight

Coleman’s been a model of consistency this season too, leading the Flames with 12 goals - he’s on pace to set a new personal best this season - while also tying a club record this month with four short-handed markers.

Talent abound, but Huska made reference to Coleman’s upbringing Sunday when asked about his veteran forward’s motor.

“I talked to his mom when we were in Texas, the last time we were there,” Huska said. “He’s always, from what it sounds like, from a young guy on, been the hardest-working guy.”

But hard work is built into Coleman’s code, despite the fact he chose hockey over his home state’s obsession - nay, religion - of football.

His father played college ball at Oklahoma State, and Coleman made reference Sunday to middle-school coaches giving him a hard time over pursuing a hockey career versus one on the gridiron.

“They made fun of me for playing hockey and asked why I wasn’t coming out for the football team,” Coleman recalled.

“I guess I’m laughing now.”

For more on Coleman’s 500th NHL contest, read more from our Ryan Dittrick here.

