As he’s done close to 200 times in a Flames uniform, Blake Coleman is ready to lead by example.

Coleman is set to suit up for his 500th NHL contest tonight when Calgary closes out 2023 against Philadelphia at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

His coach refers to him as a “true professional;” the type of player that takes pride in preparation and consistency.

With two valuable points on the line tonight against the Flyers, Ryan Huska knows Coleman will be - as usual - one of the pace-setters on his bench.

“He’s skilled, he’s a pest, he’s everything, like he’s a hard-working guy; he’s one of those glue guys on a team where he brings people together,” Huska said following Sunday’s morning skate. “He often sets the standard for how hard the team plays, that’s why he’s had opportunities to, and has won, a couple Stanley Cups.

“He’s one of those people that you want on the ice when the game’s on the line.”

Tonight’s opponent, the Flyers, arrive at the ‘Dome with three of four points so far on their Western swing.

Coleman knows his group will have to not just match their opponent’s work ethic, but exceed it, in order to close out the calendar year on a positive note.

“Hard work’s going to win a lot of games in this league,” Coleman said. “Their structure’s good, they’re hard on pucks, nothing’s easy in terms of free ice out there.

“Five-on-five, we know we’re not going to get a lot, it’s going to be one of those tight-checking games that you gotta buy into.”