Flames Reveal Black History Celebration Jersey

Growing up as a Flames fan in the 90s, Jarod Joseph was inspired by trailblazers Jarome Iginla, Fred Brathwaite and Grant Fuhr. Taking into account the styles of Flames jerseys during their tenures and looking to traditional Black History Month designs, this jersey pays homage to Jarod's hockey heroes from his childhood.

"As a kid growing up in Calgary, to see a black superstar player in the NHL as our captain was inspiring. It was the first time for me seeing black people on the ice and that it was my team, right here in Calgary." - Jarod Joseph