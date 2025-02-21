Flames Reveal Black History Celebration Jersey

Calgary's own Jarod Joseph pays homage to his hockey heroes

20250221_Jersey
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Growing up as a Flames fan in the 90s, Jarod Joseph was inspired by trailblazers Jarome Iginla, Fred Brathwaite and Grant Fuhr. Taking into account the styles of Flames jerseys during their tenures and looking to traditional Black History Month designs, this jersey pays homage to Jarod's hockey heroes from his childhood.

"As a kid growing up in Calgary, to see a black superstar player in the NHL as our captain was inspiring. It was the first time for me seeing black people on the ice and that it was my team, right here in Calgary." - Jarod Joseph

Calgary-born actor Jarod Joseph designed this year's Black History jersey

Photo Gallery - Black History Jersey

Our annual Black History Celebration game goes this Sunday when the Flames host the San Jose Sharks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. MT (GET TICKETS). Our player-signed jerseys will go up for auction that night, with proceeds being directed to the CSEC Inclusion Program.

