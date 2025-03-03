Flames Reveal 2024-25 Pride Logo

The Flames are proud to reveal their 2024-25 Pride logo and jersey, designed by local artist Sarah Slaughter.

The Flames will be hosting this year's Pride Night on Friday, Mar. 14 when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 p.m. MT. Get your tickets HERE.

"Exploring the intersection of Pride and the NHL, I found myself drawn to the symbol of butterflies," Slaughter said of her design. "Universally associated with transformation, hope, and fresh beginnings, butterflies felt like a natural fit. Each slightly abstract butterfly I created uses the colors of the Pride flag, woven into the Calgary Flames logo to celebrate inclusivity and change."

Sarah Slaughter is a Canadian visual artist whose practice reflects her wide-open perspective and respect for multi-disciplinary creation. Her work often focuses on storytelling, incorporating elements inspired by local culture, personal narratives, and the surrounding environment. Each project involves collaboration, ensuring that each design resonates with the people and their space.

Player-signed jerseys will be put up for auction on Mar. 14, with proceeds being directed to the CSEC Inclusion Program.