The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Parker Bell (LW)

Lucas Ciona (LW)

Joni Jurmo (D)

Jaden Lipinski (C)

Jeremie Poirier (D)

William Stromgren (LW)

The Flames now have four goalies, 14 defencemen, and 22 forwards for a total of 40 players at camp.

Calgary Wranglers training camp will begin on Monday, September 30th at WinSport.