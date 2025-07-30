Flames Re-Sign Martin Pospisil

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to a three-year contract extension.

Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, SVK played 81 games for the Flames in 2024-25, registering a career-best 25 points from four goals and 21 assists along with 84 penalty minutes. Since making his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season, Pospisil has recorded 539 hits to lead all Flames skaters over the past two seasons as well as rank third in the NHL in hits since he entered the league on November 4th, 2023.

The 25-year-old was named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano and Cortina, Italy along with five other skaters. He has represented his nation at the senior level on two prior occasions, at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, as well during the 2026 Olympic Qualification tournament.

Pospisil was the Flames fourth round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Term: Three-year

AAV: $2,500,000

MARTIN POSPISIL – FORWARD

BORN: Zvolen, SVK DATE: November 19, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 4th round (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft