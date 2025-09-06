Flames Re-Sign Connor Zary

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Connor Zary to a three-year contract extension.

AAV: $3,775,000

Zary, a native of Saskatoon, SK, played 54 games for the Flames in 2024-25, scoring 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. The 23-year-old has 117 games of NHL experience to his credit, scoring 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points along with 36 penalty minutes.

Zary played his junior hockey with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers, accumulating 206 points in 203 WHL outings from 2017 to 2021. He would captain the Blazers in his final junior campaign in 2020-21.

He has represented Canada on two occasions, at the 2019 U-18 World Championship and again at the 2021 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal.

He was the Flames first round pick (24th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.