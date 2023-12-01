Another Comeback Win

The Flames finish up November with a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars

231130_thum
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Put pucks on net, and good things will happen.

The Flames put that theory to the test and found another comeback win in their back pocket, too, beating the Stars 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome to move back to .500 on the season.

Nazem Kadri scored the winner 60 seconds into extra time, while Calgary’s theme of getting offensive contributions from defencemen continued, with Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin and MacKenzie Weegar all chipping in with goals in a game that saw the Flames outshoot their Texan opponents 36-16.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a pair of helpers in the victory.

Dallas opened the scoring 4:51 into the first period thanks to Thomas Harley. The defenceman snapped a puck over the right shoulder of Jacob Markstrom moments after Flames forward Blake Coleman was thwarted at the other end of the ice on a dangerous look from the slot.

Shortly after Andrew Mangiapane struck the goalpost on a deflection from the slot, the Flames evened the score at the 1-1 by activating the defence. Tanev darted down the right side, accepting a pass from Mangiapane along the wall before centring a puck that caromed past Wedgewood off defenceman Ryan Suter.

Tanev's centering pass takes a friendly bounce to tie the game at one

Just past the 12 minute mark, Zary went inside-out around a Dallas defenceman again, prompting a chorus of ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ from the C of Red before the puck was swatted away to safety from the Stars crease.

The Flames took the lead with 4:30 left in the opening frame; Hanifin crashed the crease, batting a loose puck past Wedgewood for his fifth goal of the season.

Hanifin swoops in and chops home his fifth of the year to put Flames up 2-1

Dallas evened the score at 2-2 with a minute left in the period thanks to Mason Marchment, who snapped a shot home after the puck deflected to him in the slot.

Shots on goal were 10-9 in favour of the Flames through 20 minutes.

Calgary controlled things to start the second, though, outshooting Dallas heavily through the first 13 minutes of the frame and coming close to reclaiming the lead on two occasions.

First, Martin Pospisil forced a quick save from Wedgewood after driving the net on the right wing.

The Stars netminder then used his right pad to parry aside a rebound attempt from Huberdeau that made its way goalward from just outside the crease.

The 2-2 scoreline from the first period remained static through the second stanza, with Calgary holding a 21-11 edge in shots on goal.

Marchment put Dallas in front 3-2 on a penalty shot just shy of the two-minute mark of period three with a wrist shot that found its way in under Markstrom’s glove hand, collecting his second goal of the game.

Markstrom prevented the Stars from extending their lead with two high-danger saves with 9:00 to play, first denying forward Matt Duchene from the slot before sliding to his left to deny Duchene’s rebound from the bottom of the right circle.

Mikael Backlund thought he had tied proceedings at 3-3 with 5:01 to play in regulation time, tipping a point shot past Wedgewood.

However, the Stars challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, and after further review, the scoring play was overturned.

The locals found redemption just over two minutes later with another goal from a blueliner.

Weegar lunged to hold the puck in at the Dallas line, then spun and fired a shot that sailed into the Stars’ net to even the score.

Weegar holds the line and filters a shot through traffic to even it up late

Calgary outshot Dallas 13-5 in the third period, and 34-16 through regulation.

Kadri put his stamp on the game a minute into overtime. The Flames centreman weaved his way through the neutral zone, then dropped the puck to linemate Jonathan Huberdeau just inside the Stars blue line.

Huberdeau shot the puck to the net, and as it reached Wedgewood, Kadri got just enough of a touch on the disk to direct it home for his fifth goal of the season.

Kadri knocks in a loose puck to give the Flames a dramatic 4-3 win

At the other end, Markstrom turned aside 13 shots to secure the victory in goal.

Huberdeau had two assists in the winning effort, while Hanifin led all Calgary skaters with 24:41 of ice time.

With the victory, the Flames finish their November with an 8-4-2 record, and head into December having collected points in 10 of their past 13 games.

The Lineup:

Forwards
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltender
Jacob Markstrom

IMG_9357 copy
IMG_9342 copy
IMG_9343 copy
IMG_9359 copy
IMG_9344 copy
+55 IMG_9340 copy
IMG_9360 copy
IMG_9346 copy
IMG_9356 copy
IMG_9389 copy
IMG_9405 copy
IMG_9414 copy
IMG_9395 copy
IMG_9400 copy
IMG_9401 copy
IMG_9406 copy
IMG_9408 copy
IMG_9411 copy
IMG_9413 copy
IMG_9415 copy
IMG_9394 copy
IMG_9391 copy
IMG_9392 copy 2
IMG_9390 copy
IMG_9386 copy
IMG_9376 copy
IMG_9379 copy
IMG_9378 copy
IMG_9456 copy
IMG_9424 copy
IMG_9436 copy
IMG_9462 copy
IMG_9448 copy
IMG_9449 copy
IMG_9433 copy
IMG_9450 copy
IMG_9435 copy
IMG_9425 copy
IMG_9443 copy
IMG_9428 copy
IMG_9461 copy
IMG_9466 copy
IMG_9441 copy
_DSC7295 copy
_DSC7314 copy
_DSC7299 copy
_DSC7303 copy
_DSC7305 copy
_DSC7300 copy
_DSC7302 copy
_DSC7308 copy
_DSC7315 copy
_DSC7297 copy
_DSC7277 copy
_DSC7289 copy
_DSC7286 copy
_DSC7293 copy
_DSC7288 copy
_DSC7271 copy
_DSC7270 copy
_DSC7287 copy

Photo Gallery vs. Stars 30.11.23

Check out Thursday night's action, courtesy of team photogs Gerry Thomas & Terence Leung

They Said It:

"It's a huge win for us to get back to .500"

Naz on his game-winner, and another resilient night

"It's just something we have to keep building on"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, DAL 16

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, DAL 0-0

Faceoffs: CGY 40%, DAL 60%

Blocked Shots: CGY 23, DAL 21

Hits: CGY 13, DAL 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, DAL 11

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, DAL 10

Up Next:

The Flames continue their six-game homestead against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets 

Go for a drive to surprise some lucky fans

News Feed

Say What - 'Huge Win For Us'

Say What - 'Huge Win For Us'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Win Overtime Thriller

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Win Overtime Thriller
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23
Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver

Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver
Flames Focusing On Quick Start

'You Always Want To Score First'
Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'

Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'
5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 30.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Comebacks, Self-Belief Key To Flames November Resurgence

'A Lot Of Belief'
FlamesTV Podcast - Getting To Know A.J. Greer

FlamesTV Podcast - Getting To Know A.J. Greer
Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'

Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'
Download Flames APP for chance to win sticks

Anyone Need A New Stick?
Future Watch Update - 28.11.23

Future Watch Update - 28.11.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT

FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT
Vladar stellar, Weegar scores OT winner against Vegas

'Saving' Grace
Flames Ready To Cook As Six-Game Home Stand Begins

'It Starts Tonight'
Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'

Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights - 27.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights - 27.11.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights 27.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights