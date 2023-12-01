Put pucks on net, and good things will happen.
The Flames put that theory to the test and found another comeback win in their back pocket, too, beating the Stars 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome to move back to .500 on the season.
Nazem Kadri scored the winner 60 seconds into extra time, while Calgary’s theme of getting offensive contributions from defencemen continued, with Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin and MacKenzie Weegar all chipping in with goals in a game that saw the Flames outshoot their Texan opponents 36-16.
Jonathan Huberdeau had a pair of helpers in the victory.
Dallas opened the scoring 4:51 into the first period thanks to Thomas Harley. The defenceman snapped a puck over the right shoulder of Jacob Markstrom moments after Flames forward Blake Coleman was thwarted at the other end of the ice on a dangerous look from the slot.
Shortly after Andrew Mangiapane struck the goalpost on a deflection from the slot, the Flames evened the score at the 1-1 by activating the defence. Tanev darted down the right side, accepting a pass from Mangiapane along the wall before centring a puck that caromed past Wedgewood off defenceman Ryan Suter.