Another Comeback Win

Dallas evened the score at 2-2 with a minute left in the period thanks to Mason Marchment, who snapped a shot home after the puck deflected to him in the slot.

Shots on goal were 10-9 in favour of the Flames through 20 minutes.

Calgary controlled things to start the second, though, outshooting Dallas heavily through the first 13 minutes of the frame and coming close to reclaiming the lead on two occasions.

First, Martin Pospisil forced a quick save from Wedgewood after driving the net on the right wing.

The Stars netminder then used his right pad to parry aside a rebound attempt from Huberdeau that made its way goalward from just outside the crease.

The 2-2 scoreline from the first period remained static through the second stanza, with Calgary holding a 21-11 edge in shots on goal.

Marchment put Dallas in front 3-2 on a penalty shot just shy of the two-minute mark of period three with a wrist shot that found its way in under Markstrom’s glove hand, collecting his second goal of the game.

Markstrom prevented the Stars from extending their lead with two high-danger saves with 9:00 to play, first denying forward Matt Duchene from the slot before sliding to his left to deny Duchene’s rebound from the bottom of the right circle.

Mikael Backlund thought he had tied proceedings at 3-3 with 5:01 to play in regulation time, tipping a point shot past Wedgewood.

However, the Stars challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, and after further review, the scoring play was overturned.

The locals found redemption just over two minutes later with another goal from a blueliner.

Weegar lunged to hold the puck in at the Dallas line, then spun and fired a shot that sailed into the Stars’ net to even the score.