Flames Open 2024 Prospects Camp

Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on our website

CF_YoungStarsClassic_Roster_16x9
By Press Release

The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2024 Prospects’ Training Camp starting Thursday, September 12th when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the NHL Young Stars Classic.

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, September 12th when the Flames prospects practice at 10:00am MT at WinSport. The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton NHL Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, September 13th against the Winnipeg Jets. They will then play on Saturday, September 14th against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, September 16th to close out the tournament.

A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 8 defensemen and 14 forwards.

Media availability will take place following each practice/training day and following the morning skate and post-game on game days throughout the tournament. Please let a member of the communications team know of any requests prior to the slated media availability.

The NHL Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on *www.nhl.com/flames*. In addition, all three Flames games will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 12th

On-Ice Session: 10:00am MT

Location: WinSport

Friday, September 13th

Pre-Game Activation: South Okanagan Event Center – 9:30am PT

Event/Time: Game vs. Winnipeg – 4:00pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Saturday, September 14th

Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center – 10:45am PT

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton – 7:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Sunday, September 15th

On-Ice Session: 1:45pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Monday, September 16th

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Vancouver – 2:00pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

*For any schedule changes, please refer to *Flamesmedia.ca* or check the Flames PR twitter: *@NHLFlamesPR*

"Obviously I have high expectations for myself"

Calgary Flames 2024 Prospects Training Camp Roster

Position
Name
Number
Goalie
Waltteri Ignatjew
40
Goalie
Matt Radomsky
50
Goalie
Connor Murphy
81
Defenceman
Artem Grushnikov
3
Defenceman
Hunter Brzustewicz
48
Defenceman
Eric Jamieson
55
Defenceman
Henry Mews
56
Defenceman
Joni Jurmo
57
Defenceman
Etienne Morin
59
Defenceman
Axel Hurtig
67
Defenceman
Zayne Parekh
89
Left Wing
Samuel Honzek
42
Centre
Sam Morton
45
Left Wing
Andrew Basha
49
Left Wing
Matvei Gridin
51
Right Wing
Hunter Laing
53
Left Wing
Jacob Battaglia
60
Right Wing
Trevor Janicke
63
Right Wing
William Stromgren
65
Centre
Jaden Lipinski
73
Left Wing 
Lucas Ciona
74
Left Wing 
Luke Misa 
78
Centre
David Silye
83
Left Wing
Parker Bell
87
Left Wing
Luke McNamara 
95

News Feed

'This Is Just The Start'

Flames Charity Golf Classic Raises $365,000

'Good Spot For Us'

Tyson Barrie To Attend Camp On PTO

Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi

Gaudreau Brothers Remembered For Special Bond

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau Memorial Service

What's Your Favourite Johnny Memory?

How To Access The Digital Candle

Flames To Host Candlelight Vigil

Update To Gaudreau Memorial

'We Will Always Be His Fans'

Olympic Bound

'A Very Special Relationship'

'You Were Perfect'

Remembering Johnny

Flames Mourn The Loss Of Johnny Gaudreau

Start Time Changed For Oct. 22 vs. Pittsburgh