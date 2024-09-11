Flames Open 2024 Prospects Camp

The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2024 Prospects’ Training Camp starting Thursday, September 12th when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the NHL Young Stars Classic.

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, September 12th when the Flames prospects practice at 10:00am MT at WinSport. The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton NHL Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, September 13th against the Winnipeg Jets. They will then play on Saturday, September 14th against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, September 16th to close out the tournament.

A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 8 defensemen and 14 forwards.

Media availability will take place following each practice/training day and following the morning skate and post-game on game days throughout the tournament. Please let a member of the communications team know of any requests prior to the slated media availability.

The NHL Young Stars Classic games will be streamed live on *www.nhl.com/flames*. In addition, all three Flames games will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 12th

On-Ice Session: 10:00am MT

Location: WinSport

Friday, September 13th

Pre-Game Activation: South Okanagan Event Center – 9:30am PT

Event/Time: Game vs. Winnipeg – 4:00pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Saturday, September 14th

Pre-Game Skate: South Okanagan Event Center – 10:45am PT

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton – 7:30pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Sunday, September 15th

On-Ice Session: 1:45pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Monday, September 16th

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Vancouver – 2:00pm PT

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

*For any schedule changes, please refer to *Flamesmedia.ca* or check the Flames PR twitter: *@NHLFlamesPR*