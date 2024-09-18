Flames Name Stajan As Skill Consultant

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have added former Flame Matt Stajan to their hockey staff as a skills consultant. He will be responsible for working daily with the NHL Flames and AHL Wranglers’ players in honing their individual skill development.

“We are constantly searching for ways to improve our club by adding valuable resources and the right people,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “Matt is a great addition providing extensive NHL playing experience, familiarity with our players and organization, and a passion for wanting our group to succeed. Having Matt dedicated solely to each player’s individual skills will enhance their development and thus our team’s success.”

Following a 16-year NHL playing career, the final nine seasons with the Flames, Stajan turned his focus to coaching. In 2021, he was named to the Calgary Hitmen (WHL) coaching staff as an assistant coach where he spent two years behind the bench in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

“I am very excited to get started,” said Stajan. “In today’s NHL, coaching staffs are more intricate, so having an additional person to assist players with game details and individual skills to support their development, is very important. I appreciate the Flames' trust in me to join the organization in this role, and I am excited to once again be a part of the Calgary Flames.”