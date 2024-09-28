'Find Another Level'

So far, so good.
But still, there’s work to do.
That’s the sentiment in the Flames dressing room, as a veteran Calgary squad lines up to face Vancouver Saturday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome. TICKETS
This evening’s encounter marks the beginning of the second half of the preseason; four more contests to work on details, and ramp things up ahead of the season-opener - against the Canucks - Oct. 9.
“Maybe just the fine details to our systems, that always takes a little bit of time, getting back into the routine of D-zone, offensive zone, neutral zone, just the little details to square away,” defenceman MacKenzie Weegar said Saturday, when asked about where his team’s game is at. “But you know, I think everybody honestly looks great, right now. I think that goes to show, our preseason games, they looked pretty good.”